Maruti Suzuki Ertiga petrol now BS6 compliant: Prices start from Rs 7.54 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has announced that its 7-seater multi-purpose-vehicle, the Eritga has been upgraded to meet the upcoming Bharat Stage 6 emission norms for the petrol variant.

The Maruti Suzuki petrol is powered by Maruti Suzuki’s in-house developed 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine. In the Ertiga, the engine is equipped with the mild-hybrid system and the combined power and torque output stands at 103hp and 138Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic gearbox. The BS6 petrol model of the Ertiga is priced from Rs 7.54 lakh to 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new Ertiga was launched in November 2018 with the 1.5-litre petrol and was later introduced with the 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine. However, Maruti Suzuki has announced that from April 1, 2020, the manufacturer will completely discontinue its diesel engines from their India line-up. The manufacturer has said that this is due to the high input costs in upgrading the diesel engines to comply with BS6 norms and the cost to the customer will be unjustifiable. The manufacturer has also mentioned that should there be demand for the diesel engine at a later stage, the 1.5-litre diesel engine might be offered as well.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch a more premium version of the Ertiga called the XL6 which will be sold through its premium NEXA channel dealer network. The XL6 will feature more of a crossover type look with some added premium features and will be powered by the same engines. The XL6 will also offer a captain seat style second row, like the Mahindra Marazzo and Toyota Innova Crysta. The XL6 from Maruti Suzuki will be launched on August 21, 2019.