Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets the 1.5-litre diesel engine but for how long?

Maruti Suzuki has today introduced its all-new, in-house developed, 1.5-litre diesel engine in the Ertiga. With this, the MPV has become the second vehicle in the carmaker's portfolio, after the Ciaz, to get this engine as an option in its line-up. This 4-cylinder unit is capable of churning out 93.8 BHP of power along with 225 Nm of peak torque. It is going to be paired to a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. Unlike the DDiS 200, this engine is not going to get Suzuki's Mild-hybrid system. Despite this, Maruti claims a fuel-efficiency figure of 24.20 km/l.

The Ertiga currently retails in a total of four variants. However, this new diesel engine will be available only on the VDI, ZDI and ZDi+ trims, skipping the base LDI. Prices for the same are Rs 9.86 lakh, Rs 10.69 lakh and Rs 11.20 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. That said, the life for this engine, under the hood of the Ertiga will be short-lived. Maruti Suzuki has recently announced that it is going to phase out diesel engines from its portfolio from April 2020. And is only going to re-introduce the same if the demand exists.

The second generation Ertiga was launched in India last year, during the month of November. In the short span since the carmaker has sold a total of 40,000 units of this MPV. It currently leads the segment with a 39% market share. Interestingly, the majority of the sales of the Ertiga has been for the top-spec variant, accounting for a total of 37.27% of the total sales. Based on the all-new HEARTECT platform, the new iteration of this vehicle uses high-tensile steel and hence offer better safety.

In addition to the newly introduced 1.5-litre diesel engine, the Ertiga also has 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.3-litre diesel engine in its portfolio. Both these engines are paired to the automaker's mild-hybrid SHVS technology. The former is available with a 6-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter unit. While the latter comes as standard with a 5-speed manual gearbox.