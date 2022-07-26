Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets new features, price hike: New vs old price list

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga now gets safety features like ESP and hill hold assist as standard across all the variants. This MPV is currently priced from Rs 8.41 lakh to Rs 12.85 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the facelifted Ertiga in the Indian market. Now, within three months of its launch, this MPV has received a nominal price hike of Rs 6,000 across all the variants. However, the company has not only increased its prices but has also plonked in some new safety features as standard across the range.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga now gets safety features like ESP (Electronic Stability Program) and hill hold assist as standard across all the variants. Previously, they were offered only with the automatic variants and the top-spec manual version. The other safety features of the Ertiga include up to four airbags, reverse parking sensors with camera, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, etc.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: New vs old price list

Ertiga Variant New Price Old Price Difference LXi MT Rs 8.41 lakh Rs 8.35 lakh Rs 6,000 VXi MT Rs 9.55 lakh Rs 9.49 lakh Rs 6,000 ZXi MT Rs 10.65 lakh Rs 10.59 lakh Rs 6,000 ZXi+ MT Rs 11.35 lakh Rs 11.29 lakh Rs 6,000 VXi AT Rs 11.05 lakh Rs 10.99 lakh Rs 6,000 ZXi AT Rs 12.15 lakh Rs 12.09 lakh Rs 6,000 ZXi+ AT Rs 12.85 lakh Rs 12.79 lakh Rs 6,000

Also Read: Volvo XC40 Recharge e-SUV launched in India: Priced at Rs 55.90 lakh

After the latest price hike, the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is currently priced from Rs 8.41 lakh to Rs 12.85 lakh, ex-showroom. The updated Ertiga gets a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 99 bhp and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a new 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

In terms of features, the new Ertiga gets a 7.0-inch Smartplay Pro touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Suzuki’s connected car tech, cruise control, auto headlamps, electrically foldable ORVMs, etc. The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga takes on the likes of the Kia Carens, Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Suzuki XL6, etc.

Also Read: 2022 MG Hector to get India’s largest touchscreen system, ADAS: Launch soon

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.