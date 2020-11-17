Maruti Suzuki Ertiga crosses 5.5 lakh sales in two years: Here’s why this MPV is so successful

At present, there are no MPVs that directly compete with the Ertiga. Renault and Datsun have the Triber as well as Go+ respectively a bit lower whereas Mahindra has it slightly above with the Marazzo.

Its been two years since the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in its second-generation debuted. The multi-purpose vehicle has since then garnered sales of more than 5.5 lakh units. It has maintained its market leadership as well. At present, there are no MPVs that directly compete with the Ertiga. Renault and Datsun have the Triber as well as Go+ a bit lower whereas Mahindra has it slightly above with the Marazzo. It also helps that the Ertiga was, till March 2020, available with a diesel engine as well. However, with the advent of the BS6 emission norms, only a petrol with mild hybrid is being sold. This 1.5-litre petrol engine is also in use in the new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, S-Cross as well as Vitara Brezza. Maruti Suzuki also offers its renowned S-CNG technology with the car thereby lending flexibility to the customers.

Also Read CNG passenger cars in India and why Tata, Renault, Mahindra should adopt the technology quickly

Being the only CNG-equipped car in its category has helped Maruti move immense number of Ertigas. In contrast, its premium 6-seater variant, the XL6 is a relatively slow-moving car. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga multi-purpose vehicle measures sightly above 4 metres, and offers three rows of seats. While the third row might not be the most comfortable in its class, it still offers decent space. There are AC vents for the third row as well. The infotainment system is a 7.0-inch unit and it allows for Apple CarPlay as well Android Auto integration. There is also push-button start in the top end variants.

In terms of safety, the car offers dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts. It also comes with hill hold assist, ESP as well as rear parking camera, depending on the variant. According to tests conducted by Global NCAP, the Ertiga scored an overall of three stars in the crash safety ratings. Check out our review of the new Ertiga, right below

 

