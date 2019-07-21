Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Concept looks futuristic: Not coming to India

At the ongoing 2019 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), Suzuki has showcased a concept version of its popular MPV Ertiga. A short walk around video of the same was uploaded on the YouTube channel Sumarlin Putra. The concept comes with several visual updates over the current generation Ertiga, which are limited to the exterior profile of the vehicle. Up-front, the grille has been completely revised and now features a three slat layout. In addition to this, the front bumper also gets a new and sleeker look.

Apart from this, the headlights, though retaining their shape, now features a new internal layout. On the sides, the Ertiga concept comes with multi-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in low-profile tyres. The rear fascia too comes with minor cosmetic revisions. Apart from this, the rest of the design elements of this MPV remains identical to the model which is currently on sale in India.

On the inside, the Suzuki Ertiga Concept gets the same beige colour upholstery with faux wood panel inserts. The dashboard layout, along with the design for the door-pad trims is identical to the second generation Ertiga. Dimensionally too, the concept is identical to the production-spec model. Under the hood, the concept is equipped with Suzuki's 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine. This is the same unit which is available on the India spec model. It is capable of churning out 105 hp of power along with 138 Nm of peak torque. The concept of the Ertiga showcased at the GIIAS is not headed to India as Maruti has other plans for this MPV in our country.

Back in India, Maruti Suzuki is currently working on a premium version of the Ertiga MPV. The prototype of the same has been spotted testing on Indian roads several times. It is going to come with a slightly higher ground clearance than the standard iteration. Also, it will have minor cosmetic updates in order to distinguish it from the current iteration. Furthermore, the premium version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will have captain seats in the middle row. In addition to this, it will offer more features as well. While the 7-seater Maruti Suzuki Ertiga retails through the automaker's ARENA dealership outlets, the upcoming iteration is said to be available through its NEXA outlets.

Image Source: Sumarlin Putra / YouTube