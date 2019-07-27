Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG variant launched: Priced at Rs 8.8 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched the CNG version of their Multi Purpose Vehicle (MPV), the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga which has been priced at Rs 8.8 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the only MPV in India which is now offered with a factory fitted CNG version, in the VXI trim level. The manufacturer claims it can deliver 26.20 km/kg mileage which brings down the running cost of the MPV. As it will come equipped from the factory, the standard warranty on the vehicle will apply.

Maruti Suzuki launched the current generation Ertiga in November 2018 and has sold 61,000 units of the 7-seat people carrier in India. This allowed for a 60% growth compared to the corresponding months from the previous year. With an average sale of 8,000 units on a monthly basis, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has become is India’s best-selling MPV.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said: “In the short span of nearly eight months of its launch, the new Ertiga’s accomplishment of achieving the market leader position in MPV is overwhelming considering the growing competition in this segment. With the CNG-powered Next Gen Ertiga, customers will be able to enjoy the benefit of better fuel economy and superior technology which is safe, reliable and environment-friendly.”

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VXI as standard with the 1.5-litre K 15 Smart Hybrid petrol engine which develops 103hp and 138Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter. However, the Ertiga VXI CNG model is only offered with the manual gearbox, and intriguingly without the smart-hybrid system. The CNG-powered Ertiga is equipped with dual ECU (engine control unit) with intelligent-gas port injection system which allows for seamless switching from petrol power to CNG power automatically. When the 1.5-litre engine is running on CNG, the engine develops 91bhp and 122Nm of torque. Currently, Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch their premium version of the Ertiga called the XL6 which will be sold through their premium ‘NEXA’ channel.