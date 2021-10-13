Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-based Toyota Rumion trademarked in India: Launch soon?

Toyota recently launched the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-based Toyota Rumion MPV in South Africa. Now, this seven-seater MPV has been trademarked in India. So, is it coming to India soon?

Toyota Rumion

Just a few days ago, Toyota launched the new Toyota Rumion MPV in South Africa. The Toyota Rumion is essentially a re-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, which is currently on sale in the Indian market. Toyota and Suzuki are now global partners and we already have the Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based Toyota Glanza on sale in India. The company will soon launch the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz-based Toyota Belta too. Also, the Rumion has been already trademarked in India. So, is the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-based Toyota Rumion coming to India soon?

As per the Government of India’s Public Search of Trademarks website, the Japanese carmaker filed a trademark for the Rumion nameplate in India back in February 2020. Now, as the Rumion has been launched in South Africa, it might be possible that the company might launch it soon in India too. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-based Toyota Rumion might turn out to be the third badge-engineered Toyota car in India after the Toyota Glanza and the soon-to-be-launched Toyota Belta.

The new Toyota Rumion is completely identical to the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga sold in India, save for some cosmetic updates which include a new grille, new upholstery, and wood inserts on the inside along with Toyota’s badging all-around. This seven-seater MPV is powered by a 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine that churns out 105 PS of maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 4-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. 

Toyota Rumion Dashboard

Talking about features, this MPV gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, 15-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors with rear parking camera, automatic climate control, etc. The Toyota Rumion is available in South Africa in three variants, namely S, SX, and TX. Moreover, there are five colour options on offer. They are – Mystic Pearl White, Azure Blue, Seal Grey Metallic, Autumn Blaze Red, and Shadow Black Pearl.  

