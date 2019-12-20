India’s best-selling MPV Maruti Suzuki Ertiga crosses 5 lakh sales

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced that their 7-seat MPV, the Ertiga has crossed the sales milestone of 5 lakh units in a period of 8 years since it was first launched in the Indian market. The manufacturer states that the first generation model alone sold 4,18,128 units in the seven years that it was in production. The second-generation model of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga which was launched in November 2018 has crossed the milestone of 1,00,000 units within 13 months of being on sale in India. This has helped Maruti Suzuki increase its market share in the MPV segment in India from 25.3% to a massive 50.3% overall. Maruti Suzuki states that nearly 28% of Ertiga customers are repeat buyers.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comes offered with Maruti Suzuki’s in-house developed 1.5-litre petrol engine which comes with a 12V mild-hybrid system. This engine is offered with a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic. The Ertiga is also offered with a 1.5-litre DDIS diesel engine which comes only with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Maruti Suzuki also offers the Ertiga with factory fitted CNG variant. The second-generation Ertiga uses Suzuki’s fifth-generation Heartect platform which allows for weight reduction and improved safety as claimed by the manufacturer. The Ertiga comes equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, over-speed warning, front occupant seat belt reminders across all variants as mandated by the Indian government.