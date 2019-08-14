Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 1.3 discontinued: Now available in 1.5 petrol-CNG and diesel options

Yesterday, we carried a story on how Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the LDi trim of the Swift. It now seems that the company is in the process of discontinuing the 1.3-litre Multijet engine. This motor option has now been removed from the Ertiga. In fact, in the Ertiga one now gets only the 94hp/225Nm, 1.5-litre diesel engine and the 104hp/138Nm 1.5-litre petrol. The diesel here doesn't get the SHVS technology like the 1.3-litre. In fact, it is mated to a 6-speed manual as opposed to the 5-speeder in the 1.3. The petrol in the meanwhile continues with a 5-speed manual as well as 4-speed automatic. The former gets a mild hybrid set up too.
In case if you are wondering why has Maruti discontinued the reliable 1.3-litre diesel, then its the upcoming emission norms. This diesel engine is borrowed from Fiat, for which Maruti pays a royalty. Unfortunately, it wouldn't be able to clear the upcoming BS-VI emission norms. This was also primarily one of the reasons why MSIL started developing its in-house diesel motor. While the 800cc unit in the Celerio didn't do as well as expected, the new 1.5-litre motor is expected to be the mainstay till April 2020. Post this, its future is uncertain.
Maruti is also all set to launch its premium 6-seater people mover. Called XL6, the model will retail out of Nexa outlets. It will be launched on August 21. MSIL also will sell this model with the aforementioned 1.5-litre petrol engine only. The XL6 will command a premium over the 7-seater Ertiga and in fact we expect it to be around Rs 35,000 more.
Get the latest cars price and upcoming bikes price in India exclusively at Financial Express. Stay tuned for new cars and bikes reviews, follow us on twitter, Facebook and subscribe us on YouTube for latest auto news.