Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 1.3 discontinued: Now available in 1.5 petrol-CNG and diesel options

Yesterday, we carried a story on how Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the LDi trim of the Swift. It now seems that the company is in the process of discontinuing the 1.3-litre Multijet engine. This motor option has now been removed from the Ertiga. In fact, in the Ertiga one now gets only the 94hp/225Nm, 1.5-litre diesel engine and the 104hp/138Nm 1.5-litre petrol. The diesel here doesn't get the SHVS technology like the 1.3-litre. In fact, it is mated to a 6-speed manual as opposed to the 5-speeder in the 1.3. The petrol in the meanwhile continues with a 5-speed manual as well as 4-speed automatic. The former gets a mild hybrid set up too.

In case if you are wondering why has Maruti discontinued the reliable 1.3-litre diesel, then its the upcoming emission norms. This diesel engine is borrowed from Fiat, for which Maruti pays a royalty. Unfortunately, it wouldn't be able to clear the upcoming BS-VI emission norms. This was also primarily one of the reasons why MSIL started developing its in-house diesel motor. While the 800cc unit in the Celerio didn't do as well as expected, the new 1.5-litre motor is expected to be the mainstay till April 2020. Post this, its future is uncertain.

Maruti is also all set to launch its premium 6-seater people mover. Called XL6, the model will retail out of Nexa outlets. It will be launched on August 21. MSIL also will sell this model with the aforementioned 1.5-litre petrol engine only. The XL6 will command a premium over the 7-seater Ertiga and in fact we expect it to be around Rs 35,000 more.