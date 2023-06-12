Maruti Suzuki Engage render images revealed: Here’s how it might look like

The render images of the Maruti Suzuki Engage are out which reveal how this premium MPV might look in the flesh. Maruti’s Engage will rival the Mahindra XUV700, Kia Carnival, etc.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, is betting big on utility vehicles to increase its market share in the country. After launching three all-new SUVs within a year, the company is gearing up to introduce a premium MPV based on the Toyota Innova Hycross. Likely to be christened the Engage, the render images of Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming MPV are out which reveal how it might look in the flesh.

Maruti Suzuki Engage: Design and features

The Maruti Suzuki Engage will be a re-badged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross but will feature minor design tweaks, including a new grille with Suzuki’s logo, re-designed alloy wheels and more. On the inside, this premium 6/7-seater MPV will get a large 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a large panoramic sunroof, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), etc.

Maruti Suzuki Engage: Engine and gearbox

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Engage will share powertrain options with the Innova Hycross. It will get a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 171 bhp and 205 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT. The other powertrain will be a TNGA 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid petrol unit with an electric motor that will be mated to an e-CVT.

Maruti Suzuki Engage: Price and competition

Maruti Suzuki Engage will be the company’s flagship offering and it will make its India debut on July 5, 2023. Upon launch, it will take on the likes of the Mahindra XUV700, Kia Carnival, etc. It is worth noting that the Toyota Innova Hycross is currently priced from Rs 18.55 lakh to Rs 29.99 lakh, ex-showroom, and the Maruti Suzuki Engage is likely to retail around the same price range.

Render Image Credits: Instagram/andrafebriandesign