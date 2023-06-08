Maruti Suzuki Engage India debut on July 5: Innova Hycross-based MPV

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Engage will be unveiled on July 5, 2023. This Toyota Innova Hycross-based premium MPV will be Maruti’s flagship offering in the Indian market.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, is finally going the premium route. After introducing three all-new SUVs within a year, namely the Grand Vitara, Fronx & Jimny, the company is now gearing up to introduce a premium MPV based on the Toyota Innova Hycross. Likely to be christened the Engage, Maruti Suzuki’s new MPV will be revealed on July 5, 2023.

Toyota Innova Hycross (Representative image)

Maruti Suzuki Engage: What to expect?

Maruti Suzuki Engage will be based on Toyota’s New Global Architecture platform which also underpins the Innova Hycross. While it will be a badge-engineered model, Maruti will tweak its design cues to give the Engage a unique appeal. On the inside, this premium 6/7-seater MPV will be loaded with features and it will get advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) as well.

Maruti Suzuki Engage: Engine and gearbox

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Engage will share powertrain options with the Innova Hycross. It will get a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 171 bhp and 205 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT. The other powertrain will be a TNGA 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid petrol unit with an electric motor that will be mated to an e-CVT.

Maruti Suzuki Engage: Price and launch timeline

The all-new Engage will be Maruti Suzuki’s flagship product in India. Bookings for the same will commence soon and the official launch is expected to take place around the festive season. The Toyota Innova Hycross is currently priced from Rs 18.55 lakh to Rs 29.99 lakh, ex-showroom, and one can expect the Maruti Suzuki Engage to retail around the same price range.

