Maruti Suzuki Eeco recalled: Check if yours is affected in the 40,453 units service campaign

The cars are being recalled to check if a headlight symbol is missing in the assembly. These cars will be inspected free of cost whereas the customer will not have to pay anything for even getting the issue fixed.

By:November 5, 2020 3:09 PM

One of India’s most dependable and affordable people as well as cargo mover, the Maruti Suzuki Eeco, is now being recalled for a minor issue. Maruti Suzuki dealers are recalling 40,453 Eeco units as part of a service campaign. These cars were manufactured between November 4, 2019 – February 25, 2020. Headlamps of the cars that have been replaced in the field have also been asked to come to workshops. The cars are being recalled to check if a headlight symbol is missing in the assembly. These cars will be inspected free of cost whereas the customer will not have to pay anything for even getting the issue fixed. Maruti Suzuki workshops are recalling the vehicles maintaining social distancing norms. Customers can also visit Maruti Suzuki’s website and check under the Imp Customer Info tab. Here they can check if their car is affected by punching in the VIN.

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco has been sold in the Indian market from a long time. It has completed two decades of being in service, with names like the Versa being used for it earlier. Earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki introduced the Eeco BS6 version. One can also buy it with a CNG option too. The Eeco is powered by a 1.2-litre G-series engine that makes 72hp of power and 98Nm. This engine can be ordered only with a 5-speed manual. As for the CNG version, it makes 61hp of power and 85Nm.

All variants of the Eeco get a driver airbag, ABS with EBD as well as rear parking sensors. However, the cargo version makes do with an airbag. There are five and seven-seater variants of the Eeco and one can also opt for the ambulance version. It is known to be a rough and tough vehicle and effectively replaces the Omni in the low-cost people mover segment in India.

