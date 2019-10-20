Maruti Suzuki Eeco launched with better safety: Priced at Rs 3.61 lakh

The new Maruti Suzuki Eeco range has been launched in India with better safety. The new Eeco range is now crash test compliant and the new regulations came into effect starting 1st October, 2019. The newly launched Maruti Suzuki Eeco has undergone some structural changes in order to be in line with the new crash test norms. With the addition of better safety, the Eeco has seen a slight increase in pricing. Prices of the new model have been increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000 depending on the variant you choose. That said, the prices for the new model range between Rs 3.61 lakh to Rs 6.61 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Speaking of powertrain, the Maruti Suzuki Eeco continues to get power from the same 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 72hp and 101Nm. The engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission that is standard across the range. Maruti Suzuki Eeco is offered with a factory-fitted CNG option as well. The engine on the CNG version produces a maximum power output of 62hp along with a peak torque of 85Nm. The vehicle delivers an ARAI certified fuel efficiency of 15.37 kmpl for the petrol variant while for the CNG trim, it returns 21.94 km/kg.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco was last updated for India in the month of April. This was when the vehicle was updated with mandatory safety features like driver-side airbag, ABS with EBD along with rear parking sensors. The next update for the Maruti Suzuki Eeco is expected to be launched in the coming months with a BS-VI compliant engine. The Eeco currently misses out on a touchscreen infotainment system. However, with the rollout of BS-VI version, the company is expected to offer some slight interior and exterior updates, if not the said feature.

Stay tuned with Express drives for more such updates!