Maruti Suzuki Eeco crosses 7 lakh sales milestone in 10 years

With a successful run for over a decade, the Maruti Suzuki Eeco has crossed 7 lakh unit cumulative sales and enjoys an undisputed leadership with 90% market share in the van segment.

By:Published: September 4, 2020 11:48 AM
maruti suzuki eeco sales milestone 10 yearsMaruti Suzuki Eeco

Maruti Suzuki Eeco is marking the completion of 10 years in the Indian market, having crossed a sales milestone of 7 lakh units which gives it an undisputed leadership in the segment with 90% market share. The Eeco has been appreciated well for the space it offers, fuel efficiency, and a low maintenance cost as well, making it suitable as a people mover and for hauling goods. The best-selling van in the country, Maruti Suzuki Eeco was first launched in India back in 2010 and is now priced at Rs 3,80,800.

Quick facts about the Maruti Suzuki Eeco:

o The Eeco holds 90% of the market share in the van segment

o More than 50% of Eeco customers use it for both business and personal use

o The Eeco is powered by a 1.2L petrol BS6 engine that offers fuel efficiency of 16.11 km/l, delivering 72.4 hp at 6,000 rpm and 98 Nm at 3,000 rpm of torque. In its CNG version, the fuel efficiency is claimed at 20.88 km/kg, delivering 62 hp at 6,000 rpm and 85 Nm at 3,000 rpm of torque

o The BS6 CNG variant is equipped with factory fitted S-CNG

o Eeco safety features includes a driver-side airbag, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder, and high-speed alert

o Eeco is also one of the top 10 highest-selling vehicles in the country for the year 2019-20

o Eeco has shown a 68% growth, especially in rural markets

o The van comes in 12 variants including 5-seater, 7-seater, cargo, and ambulance

