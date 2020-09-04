Maruti Suzuki Eeco crosses 7 lakh sales milestone in 10 years

With a successful run for over a decade, the Maruti Suzuki Eeco has crossed 7 lakh unit cumulative sales and enjoys an undisputed leadership with 90% market share in the van segment.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco is marking the completion of 10 years in the Indian market, having crossed a sales milestone of 7 lakh units which gives it an undisputed leadership in the segment with 90% market share. The Eeco has been appreciated well for the space it offers, fuel efficiency, and a low maintenance cost as well, making it suitable as a people mover and for hauling goods. The best-selling van in the country, Maruti Suzuki Eeco was first launched in India back in 2010 and is now priced at Rs 3,80,800.

Quick facts about the Maruti Suzuki Eeco:

o The Eeco holds 90% of the market share in the van segment

o More than 50% of Eeco customers use it for both business and personal use

o The Eeco is powered by a 1.2L petrol BS6 engine that offers fuel efficiency of 16.11 km/l, delivering 72.4 hp at 6,000 rpm and 98 Nm at 3,000 rpm of torque. In its CNG version, the fuel efficiency is claimed at 20.88 km/kg, delivering 62 hp at 6,000 rpm and 85 Nm at 3,000 rpm of torque

o The BS6 CNG variant is equipped with factory fitted S-CNG

Also read: How Maruti Suzuki Swift became one of the most loved cars in India

o Eeco safety features includes a driver-side airbag, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder, and high-speed alert

o Eeco is also one of the top 10 highest-selling vehicles in the country for the year 2019-20

o Eeco has shown a 68% growth, especially in rural markets

o The van comes in 12 variants including 5-seater, 7-seater, cargo, and ambulance

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.