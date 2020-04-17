Maruti Suzuki Eeco Cargo CNG BS6 specifications revealed

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco Cargo doesn't get additional features, is available with petrol/CNG engines and comes with safety norms mandated for the transport sector.

By:Published: April 17, 2020 12:58:03 PM

Maruti Suzuki has now updated the Eeco Cargo CNG to comply with BS6 emission norms. The CNG version is only available for commercial purpose and comes under the cargo loader segment. The petrol version is available as a passenger vehicle and was updated to meet the BS6 emission norms last month. Maruti is yet to announce prices of the BS6 Eeco CNG though.

As part of the BS6 updation process, the engine now runs cleaner. The petrol motor is a 12-litre unit that pumps out 72hp and 98Nm. However, in CNG guise, the engine produces 62hp and 85Nm. These numbers are the same as the BS4 unit. A 5-speed manual is the only transmission option. Maruti is yet to release the claimed fuel efficiency numbers of the Eeco CNG BS6. We believe, like the other passenger cars from MSIL, it might have also gone down by a bit. MSIL says that this is because of the different method for calculating claimed fuel efficiency. This though isn’t expected to be a patch on the on-road fuel economy. In short, the on-road fuel efficiency of both the BS4 and BS6 should be the same.

Other features of the Maruti Suzuki Eeco CNG BS6 stay the same. It is sold in solid colours and three trims – Cargo petrol, Cargo CNG, Cargo CNG with AC. Maruti offers reverse parking sensors, seat belt reminders, side reflectors and an 80kmph speed limit. There are no ABS or airbags on offer simply because the cargo section safety rules are separate from those of the passenger segment. The passenger Eeco version gets a driver airbag as well as ABS as standard.

Maruti Suzuki made all its vehicles BS6 compliant well ahead of the time. Sales, as well as prices, should be announced post the lockdown. Expect a Rs 15,000 price hike over the BS4 CNG.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Volkswagen to resume production step-by-step starting 20 April in Germany and Slovakia

Volkswagen to resume production step-by-step starting 20 April in Germany and Slovakia

Yamaha Fascino 125 gets first price hike since launch: Here's how much!

Yamaha Fascino 125 gets first price hike since launch: Here's how much!

Can the Toyota Glanza replace Etios Liva in the taxi segment?

Can the Toyota Glanza replace Etios Liva in the taxi segment?

BS6 Honda Activa 6G, Activa 125 price in India hiked by this much!

BS6 Honda Activa 6G, Activa 125 price in India hiked by this much!

Massive discount on BS6 Harley-Davidson Street 750 Anniversary edition: But here's a catch!

Massive discount on BS6 Harley-Davidson Street 750 Anniversary edition: But here's a catch!

BMW India sells 2,482 cars in Q1 2020: X1, X3, X5 and X7 top sellers

BMW India sells 2,482 cars in Q1 2020: X1, X3, X5 and X7 top sellers

Toyota C-HR India launch on the cards? Toyota's Creta, Seltos rival

Toyota C-HR India launch on the cards? Toyota's Creta, Seltos rival

2020 Kia Soul EV: Why this MG ZS, Hyundai Kona rival should come to India

2020 Kia Soul EV: Why this MG ZS, Hyundai Kona rival should come to India

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel to take pay cuts, have until end-April to renew contracts

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel to take pay cuts, have until end-April to renew contracts

BS6 Hero Splendor iSmart price hiked: India's first BS6 bike now costlier by this much!

BS6 Hero Splendor iSmart price hiked: India's first BS6 bike now costlier by this much!

Covid-19 effect: Zoomcar offers temporary subscription, fee waiver to self-drive customers

Covid-19 effect: Zoomcar offers temporary subscription, fee waiver to self-drive customers

10 most expensive cars in the world: Rs 23 crore Ferrari Sergio least pricey on this list

10 most expensive cars in the world: Rs 23 crore Ferrari Sergio least pricey on this list

Maruti Suzuki Swift updated with SmartPlay Studio infotainment but only in this variant

Maruti Suzuki Swift updated with SmartPlay Studio infotainment but only in this variant

Important! Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga COVID-19 lockdown maintenance tip

Important! Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga COVID-19 lockdown maintenance tip

BS6 technologies common to scooters, bikes: Fuel-injection, sensors and more

BS6 technologies common to scooters, bikes: Fuel-injection, sensors and more

Check if your Kwacker is covered during lockdown: Kawasaki extends warranty period till 30th June!

Check if your Kwacker is covered during lockdown: Kawasaki extends warranty period till 30th June!

Skoda Auto India manufactured no models in March 2020: Could affect new car deliveries

Skoda Auto India manufactured no models in March 2020: Could affect new car deliveries

Hyundai hands over Covid-19 Advanced Diagnostic kits to ICMR to test 25,000+ people

Hyundai hands over Covid-19 Advanced Diagnostic kits to ICMR to test 25,000+ people

Electric car vs electric bike: Watch Harley-Davidson LiveWire take on Tesla Model 3 in drag race

Electric car vs electric bike: Watch Harley-Davidson LiveWire take on Tesla Model 3 in drag race

Tata Nexon now India's highest selling electric car: Outsells Hyundai Kona, MG ZS EVs

Tata Nexon now India's highest selling electric car: Outsells Hyundai Kona, MG ZS EVs