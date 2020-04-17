Maruti Suzuki Eeco Cargo CNG BS6 specifications revealed

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco Cargo doesn't get additional features, is available with petrol/CNG engines and comes with safety norms mandated for the transport sector.

Maruti Suzuki has now updated the Eeco Cargo CNG to comply with BS6 emission norms. The CNG version is only available for commercial purpose and comes under the cargo loader segment. The petrol version is available as a passenger vehicle and was updated to meet the BS6 emission norms last month. Maruti is yet to announce prices of the BS6 Eeco CNG though.

As part of the BS6 updation process, the engine now runs cleaner. The petrol motor is a 12-litre unit that pumps out 72hp and 98Nm. However, in CNG guise, the engine produces 62hp and 85Nm. These numbers are the same as the BS4 unit. A 5-speed manual is the only transmission option. Maruti is yet to release the claimed fuel efficiency numbers of the Eeco CNG BS6. We believe, like the other passenger cars from MSIL, it might have also gone down by a bit. MSIL says that this is because of the different method for calculating claimed fuel efficiency. This though isn’t expected to be a patch on the on-road fuel economy. In short, the on-road fuel efficiency of both the BS4 and BS6 should be the same.

Other features of the Maruti Suzuki Eeco CNG BS6 stay the same. It is sold in solid colours and three trims – Cargo petrol, Cargo CNG, Cargo CNG with AC. Maruti offers reverse parking sensors, seat belt reminders, side reflectors and an 80kmph speed limit. There are no ABS or airbags on offer simply because the cargo section safety rules are separate from those of the passenger segment. The passenger Eeco version gets a driver airbag as well as ABS as standard.

Maruti Suzuki made all its vehicles BS6 compliant well ahead of the time. Sales, as well as prices, should be announced post the lockdown. Expect a Rs 15,000 price hike over the BS4 CNG.

