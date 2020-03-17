Maruti Suzuki Eeco CNG BS6 launched: Still the most affordable van in India

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco CNG BS6 is priced a bit higher than the outgoing BS4 version but has no significant new features added to the kitty.

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Eeco CNG BS6 in India. Yes, the Eeco in its BS6 petrol avatar was launched a few weeks ago. Now is the turn of the CNG trim. Maruti, typically, has been updating the CNG trims a tad later than the petrol ones. Interestingly, the company says that CNG conversion to BS6 is happening in a phased manner. Coming back to the Eeco, the CNG BS6 version prices start from Rs 4.64 lakh and go all the way to Rs 5.06 lakh. The price hike is in the Rs 30,000 region. Maruti offers the CNG version only in a five-seater format while the seven-seater version is reserved only for the petrol.

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco CNG BS6 uses a 1.2-litre engine that makes 62hp of power and 85Nm. These numbers are down from what the petrol version makes 73hp/101Nm. The gearbox is a 5-speed unit and the claimed mileage is 21.94km/kg. As for the petrol version, the claimed mileage is 15.3kmpl. The petrol tank capacity is 40 litres.

Maruti has so far sold more than 6.7 lakh units of the Eeco in India. The Eeco was updated last year with a driver airbag, ABS with EBD and a speed limiter. The claimed top speed is 140kmph. At present, there is no competition to the Maruti Suzuki Eeco in this segment.

Shashank Srivastava, executive director (marketing & sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Eeco has established a strong foothold with its excellent mileage, best-in-segment comfort, space and power, at a low maintenance cost. Offering best in class safety, its all-purpose built is ideal for versatile use. The multi-purpose van has earned the distinction of being ideal for family travel, while simultaneously being a dependable business vehicle. Taking forward its legacy, Eeco BS6 S-CNG is designed to deliver optimum performance, safety, engine durability, convenience and mileage.”

