Maruti Suzuki Eeco CNG BS6 launched: Still the most affordable van in India

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco CNG BS6 is priced a bit higher than the outgoing BS4 version but has no significant new features added to the kitty.

By:Published: March 17, 2020 11:07:36 AM

 

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Eeco CNG BS6 in India. Yes, the Eeco in its BS6 petrol avatar was launched a few weeks ago. Now is the turn of the CNG trim. Maruti, typically, has been updating the CNG trims a tad later than the petrol ones. Interestingly, the company says that CNG conversion to BS6 is happening in a phased manner. Coming back to the Eeco, the CNG BS6 version prices start from Rs 4.64 lakh and go all the way to Rs 5.06 lakh. The price hike is in the Rs 30,000 region. Maruti offers the CNG version only in a five-seater format while the seven-seater version is reserved only for the petrol.

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco CNG BS6 uses a 1.2-litre engine that makes 62hp of power and 85Nm. These numbers are down from what the petrol version makes 73hp/101Nm. The gearbox is a 5-speed unit and the claimed mileage is 21.94km/kg. As for the petrol version, the claimed mileage is 15.3kmpl. The petrol tank capacity is 40 litres.

Maruti has so far sold more than 6.7 lakh units of the Eeco in India. The Eeco was updated last year with a driver airbag, ABS with EBD and a speed limiter. The claimed top speed is 140kmph. At present, there is no competition to the Maruti Suzuki Eeco in this segment.

Shashank Srivastava, executive director (marketing & sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Eeco has established a strong foothold with its excellent mileage, best-in-segment comfort, space and power, at a low maintenance cost. Offering best in class safety, its all-purpose built is ideal for versatile use. The multi-purpose van has earned the distinction of being ideal for family travel, while simultaneously being a dependable business vehicle. Taking forward its legacy, Eeco BS6 S-CNG is designed to deliver optimum performance, safety, engine durability, convenience and mileage.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon costing Rs 68.94 lakh sold out in India

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon costing Rs 68.94 lakh sold out in India

SIAM requests BS4 car and bike registration till March 31, 2020

SIAM requests BS4 car and bike registration till March 31, 2020

Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs MG Hector vs Tata Harrier: Creta top variant cheaper than Seltos

Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs MG Hector vs Tata Harrier: Creta top variant cheaper than Seltos

Skoda Karoq and BS6 Rapid 1.0 TSI bookings open: Deliveries to commence in April

Skoda Karoq and BS6 Rapid 1.0 TSI bookings open: Deliveries to commence in April

Honda BS6 bikes and scooters cross 5.5 lakh unit sales: First manufacturer to achieve this feat!

Honda BS6 bikes and scooters cross 5.5 lakh unit sales: First manufacturer to achieve this feat!

2020 Hyundai Creta launched in India: Kia Seltos rival priced at Rs 9.99 lakh

2020 Hyundai Creta launched in India: Kia Seltos rival priced at Rs 9.99 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Tour models to now retail from commercial outlets: Commercial network expanded to more than 320 touchpoints 

Maruti Suzuki Tour models to now retail from commercial outlets: Commercial network expanded to more than 320 touchpoints 

Bajaj autorickshaw BS6 range launched: All-inclusive free services increased

Bajaj autorickshaw BS6 range launched: All-inclusive free services increased

New Renault Duster BS6 launched: Maruti S-Cross rival gets 1.5-litre petrol engine

New Renault Duster BS6 launched: Maruti S-Cross rival gets 1.5-litre petrol engine

F1 2020: Season likely start in late May as Bahrain and Vietnam GPs get postponed

F1 2020: Season likely start in late May as Bahrain and Vietnam GPs get postponed

Hyundai Elantra diesel to be launched soon: Honda Civic rival gets 1.5-litre engine

Hyundai Elantra diesel to be launched soon: Honda Civic rival gets 1.5-litre engine

Hyundai Creta 2020 India Launch Live: Kia Seltos rival to get new design and additional features

Hyundai Creta 2020 India Launch Live: Kia Seltos rival to get new design and additional features

2020 Tata Harrier BS6 Automatic Review: Hits and misses

2020 Tata Harrier BS6 Automatic Review: Hits and misses

Formula E 2019/20 season suspended for two months: Berlin ePrix likely to be next race

Formula E 2019/20 season suspended for two months: Berlin ePrix likely to be next race

Honda Activa 125/6g and Dio BS6 recalled: Check if your scooter is affected

Honda Activa 125/6g and Dio BS6 recalled: Check if your scooter is affected

Now sell your car at Maruti Suzuki True Value from your home: Explained in 6 steps!

Now sell your car at Maruti Suzuki True Value from your home: Explained in 6 steps!

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs MG Hector vs Tata Harrier: New Creta promises to be king of features

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs MG Hector vs Tata Harrier: New Creta promises to be king of features

Fast & Furious 9 release slowed and blunted massively by Coronavirus

Fast & Furious 9 release slowed and blunted massively by Coronavirus

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos pre-launch bookings battle

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos pre-launch bookings battle

All-new Honda City petrol now more powerful to take on 2020 Hyundai Verna

All-new Honda City petrol now more powerful to take on 2020 Hyundai Verna