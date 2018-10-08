Maruti Suzuki Dzire’s new smashing record and how no other rival can match it!

Maruti Suzuki made waves early last year when they launched the new all-new Dzire, which became an instant hit for its all-new styling, more space, more refinement and better mileage. All the new features and looks have obviously played to Maruti Suzuki’s favour with the Dzire breaking segment sales record selling 3 lakh Dzires in just 17 months after the launch. That accounts for roughly 18,000 cars a month, or one car every two minutes since the all-new third generation Maruti Dzire was launched in May 2017.

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (M&S) at Maruti Suzuki India said that the new Dzire with its smooth sedan styling, plush and roomy interiors, superior overall comfort and advanced safety features, has been a stunning success with the new car reflecting a sales growth percentage of 28% compared to previous generations of the car. Interestingly, the Dzire it was the top-trim of the car that reflected more interest from young Indian customers, with 25% of customers opting for higher trims. The new car has also seen a growing interest in the AGS or Auto Gear Shift Variants that is available as an option starting with the V trim up to Z and Z+.

Internal studies by Maruti Suzuki has revealed that 75% buyers that walk into Maruti Suzuki showrooms to inquire about the Dzire are already pre-decided to buy the Dzire when they visit Maruti Suzuki showrooms reflecting the confidence of customers that walk into showrooms to buy this car.

Even alongside competition from across the spectrum, the Dzire’s reliability and strong mileage figures have kept it at the apex position in its segment. The Dzire currently goes up against the likes of the Volkswagen Ameo, Honda Amaze and even the recently launched Ford Aspire. Its feature-rich design, moderate performance and strong fuel efficiency.