Maruti Suzuki Dzire Special Edition launched in India at Rs 5.56 lakh: Here’s what’s new

The special edition of Maruti Suzuki Dzire is available in the two base trims.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Special Edition has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 5.56 lakh, which is higher than the standard model. The special edition is based on the two lower trims of petrol and diesel Dzire - LXi and LDi. The 2018 Dzire Special Edition has been updated with power windows, wheel covers and rear parking sensors as standard. Moreover, the mid-size sedan also gets a two-speaker music system with Bluetooth connectivity and remote central locking.

Other standard fitments on the 2018 Dzire's LXi and LDi trims includes ABS (anti-lock braking system), dual airbags at the front and brake assist. Having been equipped with better features, the lower two trims of the Maruti Dzire are now more of an attractive buy.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire competes with the likes of Tata Tigor, new Honda Amaze, Hyundai Xcent and the Volkswagen Ameo. The special edition of the Dzire is priced at Rs 5.56 lakh for the petrol trim and Rs 6.56 lakh for the diesel version (both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). This makes the standard model of the Dzire cheaper by about Rs 30,000.

Watch Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Tata Tigor vs Volkswagen Ameo video review below:

The third generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire is powered by a 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine that produces a maximum power of 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include five-speed manual and AMT automatic transmission.

Maruti Dzire's diesel trims are powered by a 1.3-litre Multijet engine from Fiat, which makes a maximum power output of 74 bhp and 190 Nm, and is available with the same transmission options of five-speed manual and an AMT.