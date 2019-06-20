Maruti Suzuki Dzire launched with BS6 engine: Now complies with AIS-145 Safety Norms

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. has notified the stock exchange that as of June 20, 2019, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire petrol and diesel models now comply with new AIS-145 Safety Norms. Additionally, it also mentions that the Dzire petrol now complies with BS6 emission norms.

The new AIS 145 Safety Norms require vehicles to have Speed alert system which gives a small alert to the driver after the speed of the vehicle exceeds 80kmph, once the vehicle crosses the speed of 120kmph the alert must become constant to inform the driver of over-speeding. Additionally, other passive safety features like driver and co-driver safety belt reminder, manual override for central locking system are also mandatory, in addition to a driver airbag as standard. For safety in commercially operating passenger cars, child safety door lock system will have to be removed from vehicles which will be used for that particular purpose. However, since transport application is not known at the time of vehicle production, the manufacturer may choose to implement the above requirement at the manufacturing stage or dealership stage.

Maruti Suzuki has announced that the Dzire now meets these norms for both petrol and diesel variant. While Maruti Suzuki has announced that it will discontinue all diesel engines once the BS6 emission norms come into effect from April 1, 2020. Due to the rise in cost to upgrade the engines, Maruti Suzuki will discontinue diesel engine, and mull the possibility for diesel power only above 1.5-litre engine capacity in the future. Which is why Maruti has only announced that the Dzire petrol has been upgraded to BS6 specifications. These new upgrades to the Maruti Suzuki Dzire have increased the cost of the vehicle which is why depending on the variant, the Dzire will now be priced from Rs 5.82 lakh to Rs 9.57 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Maruti’s current product line up consists of the Baleno, Alto, Swift and the WagonR 1.2-litre models have been upgraded to meet the upcoming emission norms.