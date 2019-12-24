Maruti Suzuki Dzire becomes India’s best-selling car with over 20 lakh sales

Maruti Suzuki Dzire has emerged on top as India's best-selling car in the first eight months of the financial year 2019-20 with more than 1.2 lakh unit sales between April-November 2019. The Dzire crossed the record milestone of 20 lakh unit sales recently. The third generation of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire was launched in India back in 2017. In the fiscal year 2018-19 alone, Maruti has sold a total of 2.5 lakh units of this car.

The first-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire was launched in India back in 2008, followed by the second-generation in 2012 which was discontinued in 2017. The current generation Dzire was launched as an all-new car based on the Heartect platform that also underpins the new-generation Swift.

Apart from this, the third-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire offers quite a good dose of features and creature comforts for a car in its segment. These include LED projector headlamps, daytime running lights, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, Smartplay infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, leather-wrapped steering wheel to name a few. In terms of safety, the Dzire comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child-seat mounts as standard across the range.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire is available with petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol engine is a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder engine churning out 82 bhp of power along with 114 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine is a 1.3-litre engine good for 74 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque. Both these engines are available with a 5-speed manual gearbox along with a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

A Maruti Suzuki Dzire is sold in India every two minutes: Best-seller for a decade

“Over the years, Dzire has created a niche for itself amongst compact sedans. Gaining widespread acceptance, Dzire was conceptualised keeping in mind the customer demands. Currently, more than 70% of Dzire customers are predetermined buyers who wish to upgrade to ‘the sedan life’. Further, nearly half of the new Dzire customers have it as their first car. We are extremely grateful to our customers for their tremendous trust in brand Dzire. This trust has helped Dzire to become the country’s highest-selling car in this fiscal year,” Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said.