Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG variant breakdown: Prices, features & more

How different are the VXI and ZXI trims of the newly-launched Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG? Read on to find out how they differ in terms of features, styling, and pricing.

The second best-selling car in the country – Maruti Suzuki Dzire, is also the highest-selling sedan in our Indian market. The Indian masses love it for the affordability quotient it comes packed with, along with a spacious and comfortable interior. Since Maruti Suzuki claims to be seeing a huge potential in the CNG segment, it has recently launched the CNG avatar of the Dzire. Dubbed the Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG, it is available in two variants – VXI and ZXI. But what are the key differences between these two trims? The answer is a read away.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG Price

The CNG-fied avatar of the sub-compact sedan from the nation’s largest automaker is priced from Rs. 8.14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the VXI trim. For the more expensive and feature-loaded ZXI trim, prices go up to Rs. 8.82 lakh (ex-showroom). In comparison to the regular petrol trims, Dzire’s CNG variants attract a price premium of Rs. 95,000.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG VXI Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG ZXI Rs. 8.14 lakh (ex-showroom) Rs. 8.82 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG Exterior

From the outside, the VXI and ZXI trims boast some subtle yet notable differences. The higher ZX trim is offered with alloy wheels. However, the VXI variant is sold with steel rims. Also, the VXI trim fails to come with front fog lamps, which are present on the ZXI grade. Nevertheless, both the trims are fitted with body-coloured bumper and door handles, ORVM-mounted turn indicators and more.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG Interior

Changes on the inside in between these trims make for a long list. In comparison to the ZXI variant, the lesser VXI trim misses out on a leather-wrapped steering wheel, outside temperature display, rear defogger, push-button start-stop system, automatic climate control, driver-side auto-up power window and more. Talking of ICE units, the VXI variant gets a 2-din head unit with 4 speakers, while the ZXI variant gets the Smartplay Studio touchscreen infotainment unit with 4 speakers and 2 tweeters.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG Powertrain

The engine remains common on both of these trims. It is a 1.2L 4-cylinder petrol power plant, which is capable of belting out 76.4 bhp of peak power and 98.5 Nm of max torque in the CNG mode. With petrol as fuel, the engine churns out 82 bhp and 113 Nm of max output. Transmission options on the Dzire S-CNG include a 5-speed MT only.

Also Read – CNG Rivalry: Maruti Dzire vs Tata Tigor vs Hyundai Aura price, specs compared