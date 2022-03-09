Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG launched at Rs 8.14 lakh: Will it unsettle Tata Tigor iCNG?

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Dzire S-CNG with a claimed mileage of 31.12 km/kg. It rivals the Tata Tigor iCNG in the Indian market. Here’s how they both fare against each other.

Maruti Suzuki has officially launched the Dzire S-CNG in the Indian market. Prices start from Rs. 8.14 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs. 8.82 lakh (ex-showroom). The CNG-fied Dzire is also available via the subscription route, wherein the monthly subscription fee starts from Rs. 16,999. The option of CNG will be available in the VXI and ZXI trims only. Talking of mileage, the Dzire S-CNG is claimed to deliver 31.12 km/kg.

In the Indian market, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG will rub shoulders with the recently launched Tata Tigor iCNG. But will it unsettle the Tata Tigor iCNG? Let’s find that out.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG vs Tata Tigor iCNG: Dimensions

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is 3,995 mm in length, 1,735 mm in width, and 1,515 mm in height. The Tata Tigor, on the other hand, is 3,993 mm long, 1,677 mm wide, and 1,532 mm tall. Hence, it is easy to understand that the Dzire is the slightly larger offering of the two. The wheelbase at 2,450 mm is identical for both of these sub-compact sedans.

Models Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG Tata Tigor iCNG Length 3,995 mm 3,993 mm Width 1,735 mm 1,677 mm Height 1,515 mm 1,532 mm Wheelbase 2,450 mm 2,450 mm

Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG vs Tata Tigor iCNG: Power & mileage

The Dzire S-CNG sources power from the 1.2L, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine. In the petrol mode, it is tuned to deliver a rated power output of 88.6 bhp and 113 Nm of max torque. However, with CNG as fuel, power and torque outputs reduce to 76.4 bhp and 98.5 Nm, respectively. It has a claimed mileage of 31.12 km/kg on CNG.

Models Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG Tata Tigor iCNG Engine 1.2L 4-cylinder 1.2L 3-cylinder Power 76.4 bhp 72.4 bhp Torque 98.5 Nm 95 Nm Mileage 31.12 km/kg 26.49 km/kg

The Tata Tigor iCNG also uses a 1.2L naturally aspirated power plant. However, it is a three-cylinder unit, which puts out 84 bhp of peak power and 113 Nm of max torque in the petrol guise. When used with CNG, the power output stands at 72.4 bhp, while max torque is rated at 95 Nm. As regards the mileage, the Tigor iCNG returns 26.49 km/kg.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG vs Tata Tigor iCNG: Features

These sub-compact sedans come with integrated harnesses to resist the situation of short-circuiting. A microswitch is offered on both to ensure that the ignition goes off during the fuel filling process. The touchscreen infotainment unit is also available on both of these models. Furthermore, they get Android Auto & Apple CarPlay connectivity, automatic climate control, tilt-adjust for the steering wheel, and rear defogger.

While the feature lists are identical to the large part, it is the Dzire that comes with alloy wheels. Nevertheless, the Tigor offers the convenience of rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, and a reverse parking camera.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG vs Tata Tigor iCNG: Price

With the factory-fitted CNG kit, Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Tata Tigor are available in two trims. The Dzire S-CNG’s VXI trim is priced at Rs. 8.14 lakh, whereas the ZXI trim is priced at Rs. 8.82 lakh. On the other hand, Tata Tigor iCNG’s XZ and XZ+ trims retail for Rs. 7.70 lakh and Rs. 8.30 lakh, respectively. The latter is also available in a dual-tone avatar at a premium of Rs. 12,000.

Models Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG Tata Tigor iCNG Price Rs. 8.14 lakh – Rs. 8.82 lakh Rs. 7.70 lakh – Rs. 8.30 lakh

Also Read – All-new Lexus NX 350h enters Indian market: Priced at Rs. 64.90 lakh