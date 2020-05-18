How Maruti Suzuki dealerships are delivering cars amid COVID-19 crisis

Within a span of a few days, Maruti Suzuki has delivered over 5,000 cars to its customers following recently released a set of comprehensive standard operating procedures (SoPs) for its dealerships across the country.

By:Updated: May 18, 2020 4:48:01 PM

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) announced the resumption of operation of its dealerships across the country about two weeks ago with a promise to begin deliveries soon after. We’ve now learned that within a span of a few days, MSIL has delivered over 5,000 cars to its customers. The company recently released a set of comprehensive standard operating procedures (SoPs) for its dealerships across the country. These SoPs aim to ensure a high level of hygiene and sanitization across all Maruti showrooms for the safety of customers and employees. With the SoPs now in place, over 1,350 Maruti Suzuki showrooms and more than 300 True Value dealerships are operational.

The company has put in place comprehensive norms to ensure that its car buying experience is completely safe, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said. These norms are based on guidelines from the Central and State Governments. Maruti would like to encourage its customers to digitally choose and book their car and take advantage of the convenience of home delivery of their new vehicles, he added.

Ayukawa thanked the citizens of India on behalf of Maruti Suzuki, for strictly following the health advisories and guidelines issued by the government.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki to restart vehicle production at Gurugram plant starting 18 May

Under the new guidelines, all the dealership staff are required to wear gloves and masks when they are in the facilities which all have sanitisers kept for use. The thermal scanning of all the employees is conducted every day. Besides, all Maruti employees have been asked to download a specific health app to monitor health in conjunction with the Aarogya Setu app recommended by the government.

Maruti Suzuki network comprises 3,086 showrooms across 1,964 towns and cities. All of them are required to abide to the new safety protocols. The company has also said that the remaining showrooms would open in due course if they are not in containment zones or if they’re not specifically restricted by any local guidelines.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

How Maruti Suzuki dealerships are delivering cars amid COVID-19 crisis

How Maruti Suzuki dealerships are delivering cars amid COVID-19 crisis

Covid-19 Pandemic: Suzuki Motorcycle India restarts production at Haryana plant with these directives

Covid-19 Pandemic: Suzuki Motorcycle India restarts production at Haryana plant with these directives

2020 Nissan Kicks priced at Rs 9.5 lakh: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos rival now most powerful in segment

2020 Nissan Kicks priced at Rs 9.5 lakh: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos rival now most powerful in segment

Renault Triber AMT launched: Datsun Go+ rival price, specs, features

Renault Triber AMT launched: Datsun Go+ rival price, specs, features

KTM and Husqvarna bike prices increased: How much more you need to pay

KTM and Husqvarna bike prices increased: How much more you need to pay

Kawasaki W800 now cheaper than Triumph Street Twin as price drops by Rs 1 lakh

Kawasaki W800 now cheaper than Triumph Street Twin as price drops by Rs 1 lakh

MotoGP Stay at Home GP: Alex Marquez claims victory at last corner, Rossi & Quartararo join on podium

MotoGP Stay at Home GP: Alex Marquez claims victory at last corner, Rossi & Quartararo join on podium

Adorable! Ziva revving her dad MS Dhoni's Yamaha RD350 in joy will beat your Monday Blues

Adorable! Ziva revving her dad MS Dhoni's Yamaha RD350 in joy will beat your Monday Blues

Hero Pleasure+ price increased: Activa 6g rival gets costlier

Hero Pleasure+ price increased: Activa 6g rival gets costlier

2020 Suzuki Swift facelift unveiled in Japan: What to expect from Maruti in India

2020 Suzuki Swift facelift unveiled in Japan: What to expect from Maruti in India

Maruti Suzuki to restart vehicle production at Gurugram plant starting 18 May

Maruti Suzuki to restart vehicle production at Gurugram plant starting 18 May

Nissan Kicks gets major makeover in Thailand: New design, engine and features explained

Nissan Kicks gets major makeover in Thailand: New design, engine and features explained

Formula E Race At Home: Wehrlein wins again for Mahindra Racing in virtual Hong Kong E-Prix

Formula E Race At Home: Wehrlein wins again for Mahindra Racing in virtual Hong Kong E-Prix

BS6 TVS Victor launching soon in India: Key changes to expect on Splendor iSmart rival!

BS6 TVS Victor launching soon in India: Key changes to expect on Splendor iSmart rival!

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to be launched by Toyota in a new avatar soon: What to expect

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to be launched by Toyota in a new avatar soon: What to expect

Royal Enfield Classic 350 prices increase: Costlier by this much

Royal Enfield Classic 350 prices increase: Costlier by this much

Gulf Oil, Carpathy launch Protect+ Car Revival: Jumpstart, AC service, sanitization & more

Gulf Oil, Carpathy launch Protect+ Car Revival: Jumpstart, AC service, sanitization & more

Yamaha dealerships reopen across India but with a big change

Yamaha dealerships reopen across India but with a big change

21,000+ Honda bikes, scooters sold after dealerships reopened amid lockdown

21,000+ Honda bikes, scooters sold after dealerships reopened amid lockdown

Yamaha Ray-ZR 125 prices hiked: Burgman rival costlier by this much

Yamaha Ray-ZR 125 prices hiked: Burgman rival costlier by this much