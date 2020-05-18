How Maruti Suzuki dealerships are delivering cars amid COVID-19 crisis

Within a span of a few days, Maruti Suzuki has delivered over 5,000 cars to its customers following recently released a set of comprehensive standard operating procedures (SoPs) for its dealerships across the country.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) announced the resumption of operation of its dealerships across the country about two weeks ago with a promise to begin deliveries soon after. We’ve now learned that within a span of a few days, MSIL has delivered over 5,000 cars to its customers. The company recently released a set of comprehensive standard operating procedures (SoPs) for its dealerships across the country. These SoPs aim to ensure a high level of hygiene and sanitization across all Maruti showrooms for the safety of customers and employees. With the SoPs now in place, over 1,350 Maruti Suzuki showrooms and more than 300 True Value dealerships are operational.

The company has put in place comprehensive norms to ensure that its car buying experience is completely safe, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said. These norms are based on guidelines from the Central and State Governments. Maruti would like to encourage its customers to digitally choose and book their car and take advantage of the convenience of home delivery of their new vehicles, he added.

Ayukawa thanked the citizens of India on behalf of Maruti Suzuki, for strictly following the health advisories and guidelines issued by the government.

Under the new guidelines, all the dealership staff are required to wear gloves and masks when they are in the facilities which all have sanitisers kept for use. The thermal scanning of all the employees is conducted every day. Besides, all Maruti employees have been asked to download a specific health app to monitor health in conjunction with the Aarogya Setu app recommended by the government.

Maruti Suzuki network comprises 3,086 showrooms across 1,964 towns and cities. All of them are required to abide to the new safety protocols. The company has also said that the remaining showrooms would open in due course if they are not in containment zones or if they’re not specifically restricted by any local guidelines.

