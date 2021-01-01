Maruti Suzuki registers 20.2% y-o-y growth in December: Hatchback segment grows 18.2%

Maruti Suzuki's total sales, including domestic and exports, stood at 1,60,226 units in December 2020, having increased by 20.2 percent from 1,33,296 units.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited posted total sales of 160,226 units in December 2020. This is a growth of 20.2% over December 2019. Total sales include domestic sales of 146,480 units and 3,808 units for other OEMs. In addition, the Company exported 9,938 units in December 2020. With total sales of 495,897 units in Q3 (FY 2020-21) the Company registered a growth of 13.4% over the same period the previous year. The Company remains committed to the health, safety and well-being of all members across the value chain. All manufacturing, sales and service operations continue to take place fully consistent with all safety requirements for employees and customers.

The largest increase is in the compact car segment which includes the WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, and Tour S. Maruti sold 65,673 units in December 2019 and 77,641 units in the same month in 2020.

The mid-size passenger car segment which comprises Maruti Suzuki Ciaz shrunk by 28.9 percent, having sold 1,786 units in December 2019 and 1,270 units in December 2020.

Maruti sold more vans in December 2020 at 11,215 units in December 2020, having increased by 46.9 percent.

In light commercial vehicles, there was a 250.9 percent increase in sales from 1,591 units in December 2019 to 5,726 in December 2020.

In related news, Maruti Suzuki India Limited announced in November that its online dealerships registered a record sale of 2 lakh cars. Maruti’s online initiative was launched about two years ago with the objective to help customers get information from their preferred dealers quickly. The company’s online digital initiative now covers nearly 1000 dealerships across the country. According to research done by Google, over 72% of auto customers search for their dealers online.

