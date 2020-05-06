Maruti Suzuki dealerships resume with new Covid-19 instructions: Deliveries to start soon

The Maruti Suzuki showrooms are being encouraged to ask its employees to wear masks, gloves and maintain social distancing.

By:Published: May 6, 2020 11:42:56 AM

A few minutes ago we reported how Ford India dealerships are restarting with new coronavirus safety guidelines. Other manufacturers too are following suit now. Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, has now announced that its dealerships have gone live. These dealerships have started functioning only under certain guidelines. These include ensuring the highest level of sanitisation and hygiene at all the dealerships. Test drives vehicles will be sanitised everyday. Only one person (driver) and the customer relationship manager can sit in the car during test drives. The relationship manager will be seated at the rear to maintain social distancing. Each and every test drive car will be sanitised before a new prospect takes the wheel. Customers are also encouraged to book a Maruti car online.

All the dealership staff will wear hand gloves and masks when they are in the facility. Sanitisers will be kept at all dealerships for use. Staggered canteen hours and lunch timings will also be implemented. Thermal scanning of all the employees everyday will be done as well. All the Maruti employees have been asked to download a specific health app. Their health will be monitored for 14 days through this app. It works in conjunction with the Aarogya Setu app recommended by the Indian government. Once the employee reports good health, he/she will be asked to resume work from the dealership.

Maruti Suzuki is also encouraging home deliveries of its cars. The sales rep who is delivering the car needs to carry masks, gloves and hand sanitisers along with them on this home visit. Additionally, the car is fully sanitised before it reaches the customer’s home. If a customer wants a showroom delivery, only few people from the family will be allowed. MSIL has also conducted extensive training of its showroom folks. A manual containing the protocol has already been circulated to the employees as well. MSIL has more than 3k showrooms in the country and all of them are expected to abide by these new protocols.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Royal Enfield Bullet Diesel: Surat-based garage restores 85 kmpl diesel-powered Taurus

Royal Enfield Bullet Diesel: Surat-based garage restores 85 kmpl diesel-powered Taurus

BS6 Vespa SXL 149, VXL 149 launched in India: Price starts at Rs 1.22 lakh

BS6 Vespa SXL 149, VXL 149 launched in India: Price starts at Rs 1.22 lakh

Indian FTR Carbon, FTR Rally variants to arrive soon in India: Live for online viewing

Indian FTR Carbon, FTR Rally variants to arrive soon in India: Live for online viewing

Ford dealerships re-open with coronavirus safety guidelines: Book a car in one call

Ford dealerships re-open with coronavirus safety guidelines: Book a car in one call

Honda's upcoming inline-four ADV to take on Ducati Multistrada: Patent images leaked

Honda's upcoming inline-four ADV to take on Ducati Multistrada: Patent images leaked

Jaguar F-Pace SUVs to assist coronavirus emergency response: JLR deploys over 360 vehicles worldwide

Jaguar F-Pace SUVs to assist coronavirus emergency response: JLR deploys over 360 vehicles worldwide

New electric Hummer unveil delayed due to coronavirus pandemic

New electric Hummer unveil delayed due to coronavirus pandemic

New Hyundai i20 spotted in smashing new avatar: India launch later this year

New Hyundai i20 spotted in smashing new avatar: India launch later this year

SUVs in India with the largest touchscreens under Rs 25 lakh

SUVs in India with the largest touchscreens under Rs 25 lakh

Toyota India resumes operations with these new rules to fight COVID-19

Toyota India resumes operations with these new rules to fight COVID-19

Post lockdown Okinawa plans dealership expansion, attractive finance schemes for electric scooters

Post lockdown Okinawa plans dealership expansion, attractive finance schemes for electric scooters

Scooters, bikes with smartphone connectivity and navigation: From TVS NTorq to BMW F750 GS

Scooters, bikes with smartphone connectivity and navigation: From TVS NTorq to BMW F750 GS

Ferrari restarts production after longest closure ever due to Coronavirus crisis

Ferrari restarts production after longest closure ever due to Coronavirus crisis

Top 5 least expensive automatic cars in India: Renault Kwid, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Top 5 least expensive automatic cars in India: Renault Kwid, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Volvo cars now on sale online: How to buy one

Volvo cars now on sale online: How to buy one

This BMW R nineT doesn't need a stand but can rest on its belly instead!

This BMW R nineT doesn't need a stand but can rest on its belly instead!

Bajaj Auto is India's biggest two-wheeler exporter during lockdown: Domestic sales nil!

Bajaj Auto is India's biggest two-wheeler exporter during lockdown: Domestic sales nil!

Datsun Go and Go+ BS6 specs out: Expected price, launch, features

Datsun Go and Go+ BS6 specs out: Expected price, launch, features

This bike taxi service lets you exchange supplies with your friends & family during lockdown, here's how!

This bike taxi service lets you exchange supplies with your friends & family during lockdown, here's how!

Renamed 150cc Piaggio Vespa scooters will now help you save some cash, here's how!

Renamed 150cc Piaggio Vespa scooters will now help you save some cash, here's how!