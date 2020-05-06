Maruti Suzuki dealerships resume with new Covid-19 instructions: Deliveries to start soon

The Maruti Suzuki showrooms are being encouraged to ask its employees to wear masks, gloves and maintain social distancing.

A few minutes ago we reported how Ford India dealerships are restarting with new coronavirus safety guidelines. Other manufacturers too are following suit now. Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, has now announced that its dealerships have gone live. These dealerships have started functioning only under certain guidelines. These include ensuring the highest level of sanitisation and hygiene at all the dealerships. Test drives vehicles will be sanitised everyday. Only one person (driver) and the customer relationship manager can sit in the car during test drives. The relationship manager will be seated at the rear to maintain social distancing. Each and every test drive car will be sanitised before a new prospect takes the wheel. Customers are also encouraged to book a Maruti car online.

All the dealership staff will wear hand gloves and masks when they are in the facility. Sanitisers will be kept at all dealerships for use. Staggered canteen hours and lunch timings will also be implemented. Thermal scanning of all the employees everyday will be done as well. All the Maruti employees have been asked to download a specific health app. Their health will be monitored for 14 days through this app. It works in conjunction with the Aarogya Setu app recommended by the Indian government. Once the employee reports good health, he/she will be asked to resume work from the dealership.

Maruti Suzuki is also encouraging home deliveries of its cars. The sales rep who is delivering the car needs to carry masks, gloves and hand sanitisers along with them on this home visit. Additionally, the car is fully sanitised before it reaches the customer’s home. If a customer wants a showroom delivery, only few people from the family will be allowed. MSIL has also conducted extensive training of its showroom folks. A manual containing the protocol has already been circulated to the employees as well. MSIL has more than 3k showrooms in the country and all of them are expected to abide by these new protocols.

