Maruti Suzuki cuts production for the sixth time this year: Here’s by how much

According to a regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki, the leading carmaker in India, for the sixth time this year, announced production cuts at its manufacturing facilities. For the month of July 2019, the Indo-Japanese automaker had to cut its production by 25.15 per cent. For the said month, Maruti Suzuki produced a total of 1,33,625 units in comparison to 1,78,533 units during the same period last year. The passenger vehicle production for the company stood at 1,30,625 units during last month as against 1,75,456 units during July 2018, amounting to a decline of 25.6 per cent.

The production of Maruti Suzuki's mini and compact cars, which includes the likes of Alto, WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Dzire for the month of July 2019, stood at 95,733 in comparison to 1,27,733 units during the same period last year which is down by 25 per cent. The production in the utility vehicle segment, which includes the likes of Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and S-Cross stood at 19,646 units during July 2019 in comparison to 24,718 units, hence registering a decline of 21.26 per cent. The production of the C-segment sedan Ciaz stood at 3,497 units in July 2019, in comparison to 7,115 units during July 2018.

The current market sentiment led to a substantial decline in the sales of Maruti Suzuki for the month of July. The company recorded to 33.5 per cent decline in its overall sales for the aforementioned month. While the decline in its domestic sales stood at 36.3 per cent.

Despite this slowdown, Maruti Suzuki has several new vehicles lined up for the Indian market. On August 21st, the carmaker is going to launch the XL6 in India which is a premium derivative of the Ertiga MPV. Going forward, during the month of October this year, Maruti will launch the S-Presso micro-SUV which is based on the Concept Future S. Both these vehicles will find their place in the mass-market segments and are expected to increase Maruti's sales subsequently.

Inputs: PTI