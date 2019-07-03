Maruti Suzuki customers get help from company in rain-hit Mumbai: Here’s what’s on offer

Maruti Suzuki India has made an announcement that it has reached out to the customers with precautionary steps to prevent car damage in the rain hit Mumbai. The company said in a press statement that more than 3.5 lakh SMSes have been sent to inform customers about preventive measures, which would help them to protect their vehicles from aggravating damage. Maruti Suzuki has also assigned area-wise Service Managers to help the customers in distress. The mobile numbers of Service Managers are being shared with the customers in their respective areas so that the customers can directly reach out for any assistance.

Moreover, the brand has also tied up with vehicle towing agencies to provide seamless 24x7 services. Maruti Suzuki says that the inventory of spare parts has been strengthened to prevent any shortage and offer quick service. The company has also joined hands with insurance firms for quick disposal of claims.

Partho Banerjee, Executive Director, Service, Maruti Suzuki India said that in these difficult times, quick movement of people helps them to address challenges in an effective manner. Maruti Suzuki is committed to ensure full-fledged support to its customers in this time of severity. He added that the company's request to customers is to not start a submerged car. This will help prevent consequential damages. Maruti's dedicated teams have taken position at workshops to handle customers’ cars promptly. It is Maruti Suzuki’s endeavour to educate customers to handle cars impacted by water intrusion. Maruti Suzuki's similar proactive initiatives in other instances of flood have helped reduce damage to their cars.

