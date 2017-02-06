Maruti Suzuki contributes 50% of Suzuki Motor’s global sales

Maruti Suzuki India's contribution to parent Suzuki Motor Corporation's global sales in terms of volumes has crossed 50 per cent in the April-December period this fiscal.

During the first nine months of the fiscal, Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) said its automobile sales in India stood at 10.61 lakh units, while its overall global sales were at 20.83 lakh units at 50.93 per cent.

In the comparable period last fiscal, SMC said its sales in India were at 9.72 lakh units out of a total global sales of 20.40 lakh units, accounting for 47.64 per cent.

SMC today reported that its consolidated operating income increased by 14.4 per cent to 167.4 billion yen year-on-year mainly owing to increase in automobile sales in India and Europe, despite the impact of the exchange rate.

However, its consolidated net sales in the April-December decreased by by 4.4 per cent to 2,252 billion yen as compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

This was mainly on account of a drop in Japanese domestic net sales, which decreased by 3.8 per cent to 725.3 billion yen year-on-year, mainly owing to decrease in minivehicle and OEM sales, despite increase in sub-compact and standard-sized vehicle sales.

Overseas net sales, also decreased by 4.7 per cent to 1,526.7 billion yen year-on-year, mainly owing to decrease in automobile sales in Indonesia and Pakistan and the impact of the exchange rate, despite increase in automobile sales in areas including India and Europe, it added.