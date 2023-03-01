Maruti Suzuki continues to test Fronx before launch

The sub-4-meter SUV, the Fronx, will be available in two engine options — 1.2-litre NA and 1-litre turbo petrol.

Maruti Suzuki will be officially launching the Fronx in a couple of months. The coupe SUV grabbed a lot of attention when it dropped cover at the Auto Expo 2023 alongside the Jimny. According to reports, the Fronx is expected to make its debut in April, which could soon be followed by its CNG version. The Fronx will be the first sub-4-meter SUV under the Nexa brand.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Latest spy shot

The Fronx test mule was caught on camera near the Maruti Suzuki plant in Haryana. This is the first time, the Fronx is seen in Artic White colour. In total, the new SUV coupe will be available in six monotone colours and three dual-tone shades. The solid paint schemes are Nexa Blue, Artic White, Grandeur Gray, Earthen Brown, Opulent Red, and Splendid Sliver, and the last three colours will also be offered with a black-coloured roof.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Engines and variants

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has received 12,000 bookings till date.

The Fronx will be offered in two engines — the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and the 1-litre turbo petrol. The former has a total output of 88.5bhp and 113Nm while the latter churns out 98.6bhp and 147.6Nm of torque. The naturally aspirated motor is mated to either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-step AMT and the turbo Boosterjet comes with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

In total, the Fronx is available in five trims but the 1.2-litre is offered in Sigma, Delta and Delta+ variants and only the latter two will be available in AMT. The turbo petrol manual, on the other hand, is offered in Delta, Delta + and Alpha trims and the automatic comes in the top two trims.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Features

Like the Nexa best-seller, the Baleno, the Fronx is also based on the Heartect platform. The new compact SUV will be packed with features like a 9-inch infotainment display with Arkamys sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice command features, steering mounted controls, wireless phone charger along with fast charging ports including USB type A and C.

There is no compromise in the safety front either as it comes with 6 airbags, a head-up display, a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a rearview camera and cruise control.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Expected price

With the Maruti Suzuki Brezza starting from Rs 8.19 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, the Fronx is expected to be slotted below it. The new Maruti Suzuki SUV will go up against the usual suspects like the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and the top variants of the more affordable compact SUVs like the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger.