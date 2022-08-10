Maruti Suzuki commences bookings for 2022 Alto K10

MSI said that the All-New Alto K10 bookings are now open and will soon arrive at Maruti Suzuki ARENA showrooms across the country.

Maruti Suzuki India has commenced the bookings for its All-New Alto K10. The company said that its latest hatchback offering comes equipped with a host of comfort, safety, convenience, and connectivity features.



The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is set to be officially launched on August 18, 2022. However, its colour schemes have already surfaced on the internet. More recently, the specifications and variant details of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 was also leaked.



The all-new entry-level hatchback will be powered by the K-series 1.0-litre engine, which produces 65.7 bhp and 89 Nm of peak torque with a 5-speed manual or an AMT (AGS). The new Alto K10 is expected to be launched with a starting price of Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, said, “The All-New Alto K10 will democratise new age technology and features in the hatchback cars. We are confident that the All-New Alto K10 together with Alto 800 will bring pride of ownership and joy of mobility to many more customers in India.”

2022 Alto K10 will be based on Maruti Suzuki’s Heartect platform.

CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India, said, “Built on Suzuki’s signature Heartect platform, the all-New Alto K10 will ensure a safe, comfortable and enjoyable driving experience while offering an excellent NVH performance. We have laid special focus on offering a modern design, a spacious cabin and a technology driven, user-friendly interior interface to cater to our everevolving customers.”

It is interesting to note that the previous generation of Alto K10 was discontinued while the Alto 800 is still getting the company business. This is the reason why MSI plans to sell the old Alto 800 alongside its 2022 Alto K10.