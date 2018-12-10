Maruti Suzuki CNG vehicles cross 5 lakh sales milestone: WagonR emerges as the champion

India's leading carmaker, Maruti Suzuki has sold five lakh CNG vehicles in the country to date cumulatively. Maruti Suzuki currently offers a CNG option in its seven models namely Alto 800, Alto K10, WagonR, Celerio, Dzire, Eeco and Super Carry. The company has revealed that the WagonR is the highest selling CNG model in its CNG product portfolio. Maruti also said that CNG vehicle sales constituted around 15 percent of the total sales of the CNG range between Apr-Nov 2018. Maruti Suzuki first introduced its fleet of factory-fitted CNG vehicles with i-GPI technology in the year 2010. Maruti Suzuki said in a press statement that its range of factory-fitted CNG vehicles is quite popular in Delhi NCR along with multiple other states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Orissa, UP and Punjab.

Commenting on the sales milestone of five lakh CNG vehicles, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki, said that the company is happy that over 5 lakh customers have selected factory-fitted CNG vehicles that are cleaner, reliable, safer and environment-friendly. He added that the benefit of low cost of ownership comes along with environment-friendly fuel option of CNG. He concluded by saying that the government’s resolve to rapidly expand countrywide CNG will enable many more customers to own an environment-friendly transport.

During the period 2018-19, Maruti Suzuki expanded the availability of its CNG vehicles to 26 new cities to reach over 150 cities across the country. Factory-fitted CNG vehicles are safer and Maruti Suzuki offers standard warranty benefits with these. Add to that the convenience of the vast Maruti Suzuki service network across India that make sure to the customers that owning a CNG car is easy and hassle-free.

The only hurdle customers currently see while buying a CNG car is the limited number of CNG pumps across India. However, this might be resolved in the coming years as, during the 58th SIAM annual convention, Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum had announced that the number of CNG filling stations in the country will be increased to 10,000 by 2030. In April 2018, India had a total of 1424 CNG stations and this means that the next decade will see the number of CNG pumps in India getting increased to almost seven-fold.

