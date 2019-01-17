Maruti Suzuki Ciaz specs are out! 1.5-litre Diesel more powerful

It was only yesterday that we reported that India’s leading car maker, Maruti Suzuki will soon be introducing a new 1.5-litre diesel engine in the new Ciaz. And today our friends at Zigwheels.com have shared a story revealing the leaked specs of the new inhouse developed 1.5-litre diesel engine. The car is set to be launched very soon (February 2019) and select dealers have already started accepting bookings on the same at a token amount of Rs 11,000 which is refundable.

With the introduction of its new inhouse 1.5-litre diesel, the car will now have a total of three engines including the earlier Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre DDiS and the new 1.5-litre petrol engine which was introduced recently with the launch of the Ciaz facelift sometime back. The company will not take down the 1.3-litre DDiS instantly after the introduction of the new 1.5-litre diesel engine, on the other hand, it will be phased out gradually as the emission norms stricken up. The 1.5 litre diesel engine will be seen on the Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants, while Sigma will the only variant to be powered by the older 1.3-litre engine.

The report indicates the new 1.5-litre diesel engine will be seen delivering an expected power output of close to 95PS and peak torque of 225Nm. The engine will work in conjunction with a new 6-speed transmission gearbox. When compared to the present 1.3-litre engine, it delivers 5PS more power and 25Nm more torque.

Expected pricing?

The car is expected to retail in a price bracket of Rs 10-12 lakh which is slightly higher than the current car.

Source: Zigwheels.com