Maruti Suzuki Ciaz sells over 2.7 lakh units in five years: Top-trim Alpha contributes 54% of its sales

One of the premium models that sell through Maruti Suzuki's Nexa chain of outlets, the Ciaz has been well received in the country ever since it was first launched in 2014, becoming one of the best-selling sedans in India. And now, Maruti tells us that it has sold over 2.7 lakh units in the past five years and that 54 percent of these sales come from the top trim Alpha. Also, Maruti says that Nexa’s signature colour Nexa Blue contributes to over 30% of total Ciaz sales.

Maruti Suzuki launched the new Ciaz in August last year. The new Ciaz is now offered with the new 1.5-litre K15 Smart Hybrid petrol engine with a lithium-ion battery. It has been upgraded with enhanced comfort, convenience and safety features.

The new Ciaz complies with the current safety regulations, including pedestrian safety. It comes with safety features including dual front airbags, ISOFIX child restraint system, high-speed warning alert and ABS with EBD as standard.

Maruti claims that the new aluminium diesel is not only more refined but also has much better efficiency than the older Ciaz diesel that used the SHVS technology on the Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre DDiS engine. Maruti Suzuki claims a fuel efficiency of 26.8 kmpl which makes the Ciaz the most fuel-efficient car in its class.

“Since its launch, Ciaz has witnessed a resounding success in the highly competitive premium sedan market. Ciaz commands a 30% market share in the premium sedan segment, and has struck a chord with Indian consumers,” Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said.

“With 17% contribution of automatic variants and Smart Hybrid technology, Ciaz is a testimony of customer preference for a comfortable, spacious, technology-driven and feature-packed sedan. We thank our customers for their confidence in this premium sedan. This reinforces our commitment to bring contemporary and greener technologies for our customers.”

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz prices start at Rs 8.2 lakh and the top variant Alpha diesel manual is priced at Rs 11.38 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.