Maruti Suzuki Ciaz S launched for Rs 10.08 lakh with BS6 petrol: Here’s whats new

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz mid-size sedan has been given a sporty treatment as the automaker has re-introduced the Ciaz S. Before the Ciaz facelift was launched, Maruti Suzuki already had the Ciaz RS. But after the launch of the Baleno RS, the ‘RS’ moniker was then reserved for the sportier Baleno variant to differentiate it from the regular model. Which is why the Ciaz RS was renamed to be the Ciaz S.

But when the Ciaz facelift was launched, the Ciaz S was discontinued. Now the variant has been re-introduced by Maruti Suzuki and is priced at Rs 10.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Ciaz S comes with some styling tweaks to look sportier with black accents, while the interior has been given an all-black treatment with silver accents on the dashboard and door trim.

The Ciaz S is will be available in three colour options - Sangria Red, Premium Silver and Pearl Snow White. The exterior changes include black accents on the front bumper around the fog lamp housing, blacked-out 16-inch alloy wheels, black ORVMs, black side-skirts, accent on the rear bumper and a black rear spoiler.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said: “Ciaz since its launch in 2014, has been the most popular mid-size sedan and has witnessed consistent growth. With over 2.7 lakh happy customers and record 29 per cent market share in its segment, Ciaz is popular for its impactful exteriors, sophisticated interiors and strong performance. There was a latent need from our sedan loving customers for a Sporty version of Ciaz. Ciaz S fulfils that need and it adds a sporty quotient to the premium mid-size sedan and appeals to the customers desiring ‘the good life’. We are confident Ciaz S will be appreciated by customers”.

The Ciaz S will be available with the 1.5-litre petrol motor which is equipped with Maruti Suzuki’s Smart Hybrid system which develops 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. The Ciaz S will only be available with the 5-speed manual variant. As for the equipment levels, the Ciaz S is based on the top of the line Alpha model which means it comes fully loaded with all the toys.

Maruti Suzuki has also upgraded the Ciaz 1.5-litre petrol engine to BS6 and prices for the model start from Rs 8.31 lakh and go all the way to Rs 11.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Here is the new BS6 petrol variant wise pricing of the Ciaz.

Sigma (MT) - Rs 8.31 lakh

Delta (MT) - Rs 8.93 lakh

Delta (AT) - Rs 9.97 lakh

Zeta (MT) - Rs 9.70 lakh

Zeta (AT) - Rs 10.80 lakh

Alpha (MT) - Rs 9.97 lakh

Alpha (AT) - Rs 11.09 lakh

S - Rs 10.08 lakh