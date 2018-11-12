Maruti Suzuki Ciaz recalled in India over issues in Speedometer Assembly: Check if you are affected

The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz that made its India debut in August 2018 has been voluntarily recalled by the company to inspect and potentially replace the speedometer assembly and owner's manual in Zeta and Alpha Ciaz variants. This is a "proactively undertaken Service Campaign" for Ciaz and Maruti Suzuki that there is no safety concern in the affected 880 units of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz sedans manufactured between 1st August-21st September 2018 have been affected and the owners of these vehicles will be contacted by the Maruti Suzuki team for immediate inspection and replace the part if need be for free. The recall is restricted only to the facelifted Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Zeta and Alpha variants and the new owners can also check online on the company's website if its respective sedan is affected or not. All the customer would need is the chassis number of the new Ciaz (MA3 followed by a 14-digit alpha-numeric number) on the Ciaz website.

The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets many new exterior and interior changes and now looks more premium than the pre-facelift Ciaz. It gets a new projector headlamps, new alloy wheels. Inside the car, its gets modern interiors with wood finishing and a large touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple Car Play and Android Auto along with Suzuki Connect telematics solutions.

The new Ciaz also gets the new 1.5L petrol engine with smart hybrid technology and the diesel duties are done by 1.3L diesel engine. The company claims a mileage of 21.56 kmpl on the petrol variants and 28.09 kmpl on the diesel-powered Ciaz. The petrol variant also gets the option of an automatic gearbox.