Maruti Suzuki Ciaz retains highest-selling sedan crown: Top variant most popular

For the year 2019, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, lead the mid-size sedan segment in India with a sale of 29,000 units. The Ciaz has a command over 28 per cent market share in its segment. Since its launch in India, the Ciaz has sold 2.76 lakh units in the Indian market. According to Maruti Suzuki, more than 50 per cent of the customers of this vehicle opted for the top-end trims. There is a significant demand for the automatic variants of the Ciaz as 17 per cent opted for the same instead of a variant with a manual gearbox. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz's prices fall in the range of Rs 8.20 to Rs 11.38 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris, Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid.

At the moment, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is available with three engine options. These include one petrol and two diesel units. The petrol engine is a 1.5-litre unit which produces 103 hp of power along with 138 Nm of peak torque. There is also a 1.5-litre, in-house developed 1.5-litre diesel engine available with the Ciaz which produces 94 hp of power along with 225 Nm of peak torque. In addition to this, there is also a 1.3-litre diesel engine on offer which is good for 74 hp and 200 Nm of peak torque. All of these engines are currently BS4 compliant and come as standard with a five-speed manual gearbox. The 1.5-litre petrol is also available with a 4-speed torque converter automatic.

The 1.5-litre petrol and the 1.3-litre diesel are available as standard with SHVS mid-hybrid technology. With the help of an onboard battery, this system stores kinetic energy under braking and then uses this energy in assisting the engine during acceleration, helping in saving fuel. Going into the BS6 era, the Ciaz will lose both of its diesel engines and remain as a petrol-only model.