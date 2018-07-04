Brilliant news! Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets massive discounts of up to Rs 1.2 lakh

With the onset of monsoon in India, there are also now raining discounts on passenger cars. And what kind! Offers as big as Rs 1.2 lakh off on Maruti Suzuki Ciaz are now up for grabs. Available in about 13 variants, the prices for Maruti Ciaz start at Rs 8.04 lakh and stretch to Rs 11.86 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). The current generation Ciaz will soon be replaced with the facelift, but before that the existing car is being retained at a hugely discounted price.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is available at a cash discount of Rs 40,000 on petrol variants and Rs 70,000 on diesel trims. Along with this, the Ciaz also gets an additional exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 across all variants. The most lucrative part of the offer is that the age of the car is not being considered. Your car could be less than seven years old or more, you can avail the bonus.

In addition to this, there is also a maximum corporate discount of Rs 10,000, depending upon various aspects. There is a select exclusive offer for select government employees on select models of about Rs 5100 and of Rs 2100 for private MNC employees.

Only recently, the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift was spotted at a Maruti Suzuki stockyard in two colours. The new Ciaz has received several tweaks to its exterior. It is expected that the new car will come with SmartPlay infotainment system from the current model that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connectivity options in the top variant.

Watch Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Skoda Rapid comparison review below:

In terms of powertrain, Maruti Suzuki will also replace the current 1.4L petrol engine with a more powerful new 1.5L petrol engine (K15B). Expect the new petrol engine to have a maximum power of 100 hp and around 144 Nm of torque. 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz's new petrol engine will be paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and will also get the optional six-speed AT.

Expected to launch in August, the new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift could give the brand an edge to climb right back on top of the mid-size sedan segment, where it will compete with the likes of new Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Toyota Yaris, Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid.