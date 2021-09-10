Maruti Suzuki Ciaz fastest to cross 3 lakh sales mark in sedan segment

In related news, Maruti Suzuki recently announced a recall of 1,81,754 units of five of its car models sold in India that included some petrol variants of Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and XL6.

Maruti Suzuki today announced that the Ciaz has attained sales of 3 lakh units which the company says is the quickest for a sedan in the segment. The Ciaz comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine with Suzuk’s Smart Hybrid technology for improved fuel efficiency. It offers segment-leading space and gets LED projector headlamps with DRLs.

“Since its launch in 2014, Ciaz has redefined the segment with its class leading space, design and sophistication & has witnessed a resounding success in the highly competitive premium sedan segment. The milestone of 3 Lakh sales demonstrates customer’s faith and confidence in the brand,” Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said.

In related news, Maruti Suzuki recently announced a recall of 1,81,754 units of five of its car models sold in India that included some petrol variants of Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and XL6. The manufacturer says that vehicles manufactured between 4th May 2018 to 27th October 2020 would be inspected for a possible defect. The owners of the affected cars will be contacted by an authorised workshop to replace the part if found faulty.

The affected vehicles manufactured in this period will be inspected for the Motor Generator Unit, which is found fault will be replaced free of cost. The replacement of the affected part will begin in the first week of November 2021. Until then, Maruti urges its customers to avoid driving in waterlogged areas or direct water spray on electrical/electronic parts in their cars.

