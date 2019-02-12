Maruti Suzuki Ciaz & Ertiga to get new, more powerful 1.5 litre Diesel engines: Details revealed!

Maruti Suzuki will launch a newer more powerful diesel engine in India, with the hope of eventually filtering out all of their 1.3 litres Fiat sourced Multi-Jet motor that is on sale with the Eritga MPV and the recently face-lifted Ciaz sedan. Reports on Team-BHP suggest that the new motor has already been homologated and will soon make its way to the market. Some of our dealer sources in the NCR have already started taking unofficial bookings for the upcoming diesel motor.

As we had reported earlier, the 1.5 litre turbo-diesel mill has been developed in-house by Maruti Suzuki and make 94 hp at 4000 rpm along with a peak torque of 225 Nm. The engine will be paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Its likely to be defined by short gear-ratios considering that peak power kicks in as low as 4000 rpm. Maruti Suzuki has developed this motor since the existing 1.3 litre fiat Multi-jet motor does not meet BS6 compliance ratings that will come into effect in April 2020.

This is where it gets interesting, the Multi-jet diesel motor is also shared with the Swift, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the Vitara Brezza and the S-Cross. While the S-Cross is still expected to get the newly developed motor it will be interesting to see if Maruti does the same for the remaining three cars. This considering Maruti Suzuki has long been a proponent of the fact that BS6 will see an end to the small diesel cars. More so considering that the switch to BS6 is likely to translate to a floor price rise of anywhere between 1 to 1.25 lakh.

The ensuing silent period over the automobile industry in the run-up to the new emissions is expected to continue until the deadline of April 2020. It is expected that Maruti might ditch their association with diesel as far as small cars are concerned and instead focus on alternative fuels and electric vehicle and petrol hybrids instead. In fact, Maruti has been testing their first electric car in India for sometime now with a launch expected in 2020. We expect to get our first look at the new electric car at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Image Source: Team-BHP