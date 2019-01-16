Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Ertiga to get new 1.5 litre diesel engine with higher mileage, power

As per a report on team-bhp.com, India’s leading carmaker, Maruti Suzuki is all set to introduce its fully in-house developed 1.5-litre diesel engine by February 2019. Currently, the company has been using the Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre diesel engine which has been in the use from a long time now. The company has decided to phase out its current 1.3-litre diesel engine by the year 2020, after implementation of the newer emission norms.

The new 1.5-litre diesel engine is confirmed to be first seen in the Ciaz sedan followed by the all-new Ertiga in the later stage. The new engine has been reported to develop close to 95hp of maximum power and 225Nm of peak torque. Since Maruti Suzuki has been known to tune its engines well for efficiency, the new diesel unit should be good to deliver a figure in excess of 26kmpl (claimed).

The new diesel engine from Maruti will initially be introduced in BS-IV compliant avatar even though it has been developed keeping the future emission norms in mind. The same engine will be introduced in the BS-VI avatar as soon as stricter norms come into play by the year 2020. Since Maruti has estimated that BS-VI engine to be costlier by at least Rs 1.5 lakh, the immediate choice of BS-IV version engine will surely help the leading carmaker to keep the cars cost in check in comparison to its BS-VI rivals.

The new 1.5-litre diesel engine is now the second unit in the in-house developed engine family from Maruti Suzuki, following the 800cc two-cylinder which was earlier seen in the now-discontinued Celerio diesel.

Source: team-bhp.com