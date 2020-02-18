Maruti Suzuki Ciaz diesel variants discontinued: Only petrol-mild-hybrid on offer

Maruti Suzuki has silently discontinued the diesel derivatives of the Ciaz. The mid-size sedan is now only available with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine as standard. This engine is by default, is paired to Suzuki's mild-hybrid system. The engine has been developed in-house and is capable of churning out 103 hp along with 138 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission as standard. It is also available with a 4-speed torque converter automatic in select variants. The 1.5-litre petrol engine is BS6 compliant.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz diesel line-up includes two oil-burners. A 1.3-litre, four-cylinder Fiat-sourced unit and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, in-house developed unit. The former was capable of churning out 74 hp along with 200 Nm of peak torque. While the later is good for 95 hp along with 225 Nm of peak torque. Maruti Suzuki last year, had stated that they will eventually be discontinuing diesel engine from its entire product line-up ahead of the April 2020 deadline. However, if there is substantial demand, the carmaker might bring in the BS6 compliant version of the 1.5-litre diesel engine.

With the discontinuation of the diesel variants, the prices of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz now fall in the range of Rs 8.31 lakh to Rs 11.09 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti had recently introduced the Ciaz S in the Indian market. The same comes with an all-black cabin along with additional body kit which includes a boot-spoiler along with side-skirts, aimed at giving the sedan a sporty touch. The Ciaz S is priced at Rs 10.08 lakhs (ex-showroom).

In other news, Maruti Suzuki has recently launched the facelifted version of the Ignis in India. The hatchback which comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine is now BS6 compliant and offer minor cosmetic updated along with a few new features inside the cabin. Prices of the facelifted Maruti Suzuki Ignis falls in the range of Rs 4.89 lakh to Rs 7.19 lakh (ex-showroom).