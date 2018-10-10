Maruti Suzuki Ciaz beats Honda City and Hyundai Verna to become India’s best-selling sedan

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is officially now the best selling sedan in India during the first half of 2018-19 fiscal. India's leading carmaker has sold over 24,000 units of the Ciaz from April to September 2018. The Maruti Suzuki currently has a 28.8% market share in the sedan segment and the company has revealed that its signature Nexa Blue colour has contributed to over 25 percent sales of the Ciaz. The company launched the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in India in the month of August 2018 that received an overwhelming response with 10,000 bookings in the first month. Since its launch, the new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has found over 2.34 lakh new homes, accounting for one of the best selling sedans in India.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets its power from a new 1.5-litre petrol engine with smart hybrid technology. On the other hand, the 1.3-litre diesel engine from the outgoing model has been carried forward on the new one. 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift prices in India start at Rs 8.19 lakh that reaches up till Rs 10.97 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The car challenges the likes of the Honda City, Toyota Yaris and the Hyundai Verna in the segment.

Watch our 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz video review here:

Speaking on the success of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said that the company is delighted with the response to the new Ciaz. Over 10,000 customers have booked the New Ciaz in the first month of its launch. The complete package of unmatched performance, bold looks, elite interiors, the convenience of space and host of safety features clearly pulls the new Ciaz ahead of the competition. Today, Ciaz is one of the most successful premium sedans in India. With a sale of over 24,000 units in the first half of this fiscal, Ciaz has taken the pole position in the A3+ segment this year so far. He further added that Maruti Suzuki is thankful to its customers for their confidence and choice that reinforces the brand's commitment to offer premium products.

Even in our video review of the new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, just after its launch, we had stated that it won't be surprising to see the facelifted Ciaz take the top spot soon in its segment. In line with our expectations, the car regained the top spot within the first few months of its launch. Given the strong value-for-money appeal of the car, we expect it to also hold on strongly to its No.1 spot for quite some time.