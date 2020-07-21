Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Baleno available on sale now with new, attractive discounts

There are also upfront cash as well as exchange discounts going on the other Nexa models like XL6, and Ignis. These offers are for the month of July 2020 only.

By:Published: July 21, 2020 5:47 PM

Maruti Suzuki’s Arena arm has got more discounts on offer anytime one visits. However, its premium wing, Nexa is now offering discounts on its cars. The Nexa range of cars includes the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Baleno, XL6, and Ciaz. These offers are for the month of July 2020. If one were to buy the Maruti Ignis now, Nexa dealerships will offer a cash discount of Rs 20,000 on the Alpha, Delta, and Sigma variants. For the mid-spec Zeta, customers will get a cash discount of Rs 10,000. Exchange bonus of Rs 10,000-15,000 is being offered depending on the variants selected. If you’re employed with a listed corporate company, Nexa dealerships will throw in an additional Rs 5,000 discount. The Ignis is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that makes 83hp of power and 113Nm. One can order it with a 5-speed manual or AMT.

The premium Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets Rs 10,000 off on the Delta, Alpha and Zeta variants while the base Sigma has Rs 15,000 discount. An exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 too is applicable to the Baleno. There are two different engines powering the Baleno and one is a mild-hybrid with slightly more power on offer. Both the engines make the same amount of torque at 113Nm. A 5-speed manual or CVT can be paired with this engine.

As for the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, it comes with a Rs 10,000 cash discount on the Delta, Sigma, Zeta variants while the Alpha gets Rs 20,000 off. There are no exchange bonus for this car. Eligible customers also get a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Ciaz comes with a 1.5-litre hybrid petrol engine that is good for 104hp of power and 138Nm. A 5-speed manual or CVT can be paired with this engine.

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 boasts the same engine and transmission options from the Ciaz. Prospective customers will only get Rs 20,000 off as exchange bonus.

