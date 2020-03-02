Maruti Suzuki Celerio X BS6 launched: Price, variants, features explained

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio X has got a slightly lower claimed fuel efficiency from its petrol engine and there still isn't a CNG option available.

By:Updated: March 2, 2020 1:52:10 PM

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Celerio X BS6 in India. The Celerio X price in India starts from Rs 4.90 lakh and goes up to Rs 5.67 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. This price is Rs 10,000 over that of the Celerio X BS4. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio X BS6 is now available in showrooms and ready delivery is being promised too.

A few weeks ago, the Celerio was updated to meet the BS6 norms. The petrol engine is shared between the Celerio as well as Celerio X. The 998cc, 3-cylinder motor makes 68hp of power and 90Nm. There is no change in the power as well as torque numbers from the BS4 unit. The 5-speed manual as well as AGS are carried over too. However, the fuel efficiency has gone down – 21.63kmpl compared to the 23.1kmpl of the BS4 unit. CV Raman, senior executive director (Engg) at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, had earlier told us that the mileage measurement values for BS4 and BS6 are slightly different. Hence, the difference in claimed fuel efficiency. This though doesn’t have an effect on on-road mileage. Unlike the regular Celerio, there is no CNG option with the X.

There are no reported changes in the feature set and the Celerio X continues to be sold in VXi, VXi (O), VXi AGS, VXi (O) AGS, ZXi, ZXi (O) as well as ZXi AGS and ZXi (O) AGS. Standard safety features include a driver airbag, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, speed alert warning and seat belt reminders for front occupants. The (O) versions also get a passenger airbag for Rs 4,000 more. We will heartily recommend this version to anyone looking to buy the Celerio X.

Maruti introduced the Celerio X in 2017 as a more macho alternative to the basic car. There are black alloys on offer, faux skid plates at the front and back and a general off-road ready stance with X. The interior is the same as the regular Celerio, save for a few colour-cordinated elements.

