Maruti Suzuki Celerio launched at Rs. 4.99 lakh: India’s most fuel-efficient car

The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio is launched in the country with prices starting from Rs. 4.99 lakh. Since the pre-bookings for the hatchback were already open, the carmaker will start delivering the vehicle now.

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio is launched in the country. The hatchback went on sale in the country for the first time in the year 2014. Now, after almost 7 years, the company has introduced an all-new model to the Indian audience with prices starting from Rs. 4.99 lakh and going up to Rs. 6.94 lakh, ex-showroom. The new-gen rendition sits on the new Heartect platform, which wasn’t the case with the model it replaces.

Dimensions

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio now measures 3,695 mm in length, 1,655 mm in width, and is 1,555 mm tall. The wheelbase stands at 2,535 mm with an increment of 10 mm over the outgoing model. In comparison to the model it replaces, the new-gen Celerio’s length and height remain unchanged, but it is wider by 55 mm now. The Celerio can now gulp 313 litres of luggage in the boot.

Design

In the new-gen avatar, the Celerio has moved away from the dated design and an upright silhouette. It looks more rounded now with soft edges and lines all around. It certainly dons an appealing design this time, which looks highly inspired by the Baleno and Swift. The front end has a pair of upswept headlamps on either side of the oval grille. The dark-finished alloy wheels also catch some attention. The design follows cohesion over to the rear-end as well. However, the boot lid still retains the lift-to-open style lever.

Interior

The new dashboard layout is leaps ahead of the one doing duties on the outgoing model. Furthermore, it now comes loaded with a slew of features, including Smartplay Studio touchscreen infotainment unit, power windows, steering-mounted audio controls, push-button start-stop function, hill hold assist, height-adjustable driver seat, rear defogger, outside temperature display, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, power-operated ORVMs and more.

Engine & gearbox

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio hides a 1000cc K-Series petrol motor under its hood. The three-pot engine is good at delivering a mileage of 25.24 kmpl (claimed) with the manual gearbox. However, with the AGS (AMT) in place, the Celerio will deliver a fuel consumption figure of 26.68 kmpl (claimed). Of course, the Celerio is now India’s most fuel-efficient car.

Trim and colour options

Maruti Suzuki is offering a total of four variants – Lxi, Vxi, Zxi, and ZXI+. Keeping aside the base-spec Lxi trim, all other variants will be offered with the option of an automatic gearbox. Also, there are six colour options available this time, namely Speedy Blue, Arctic White, Glistening Grey, Fire Red, Silky Silver, and Caffeine Brown.

