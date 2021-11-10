Maruti Suzuki Celerio launched at Rs. 4.99 lakh: India’s most fuel-efficient car

The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio is launched in the country with prices starting from Rs. 4.99 lakh. Since the pre-bookings for the hatchback were already open, the carmaker will start delivering the vehicle now.

By:Updated: Nov 10, 2021 1:21 PM
2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio

 

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio is launched in the country. The hatchback went on sale in the country for the first time in the year 2014. Now, after almost 7 years, the company has introduced an all-new model to the Indian audience with prices starting from Rs. 4.99 lakh and going up to Rs. 6.94 lakh, ex-showroom. The new-gen rendition sits on the new Heartect platform, which wasn’t the case with the model it replaces.

Dimensions

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio now measures 3,695 mm in length, 1,655 mm in width, and is 1,555 mm tall. The wheelbase stands at 2,535 mm with an increment of 10 mm over the outgoing model. In comparison to the model it replaces, the new-gen Celerio’s length and height remain unchanged, but it is wider by 55 mm now. The Celerio can now gulp 313 litres of luggage in the boot.

Design

In the new-gen avatar, the Celerio has moved away from the dated design and an upright silhouette. It looks more rounded now with soft edges and lines all around. It certainly dons an appealing design this time, which looks highly inspired by the Baleno and Swift. The front end has a pair of upswept headlamps on either side of the oval grille. The dark-finished alloy wheels also catch some attention. The design follows cohesion over to the rear-end as well. However, the boot lid still retains the lift-to-open style lever.

Interior

The new dashboard layout is leaps ahead of the one doing duties on the outgoing model. Furthermore, it now comes loaded with a slew of features, including Smartplay Studio touchscreen infotainment unit, power windows, steering-mounted audio controls, push-button start-stop function, hill hold assist, height-adjustable driver seat, rear defogger, outside temperature display, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, power-operated ORVMs and more.

Engine & gearbox

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio hides a 1000cc K-Series petrol motor under its hood. The three-pot engine is good at delivering a mileage of 25.24 kmpl (claimed) with the manual gearbox. However, with the AGS (AMT) in place, the Celerio will deliver a fuel consumption figure of 26.68 kmpl (claimed). Of course, the Celerio is now India’s most fuel-efficient car.

Trim and colour options

Maruti Suzuki is offering a total of four variants – Lxi, Vxi, Zxi, and ZXI+. Keeping aside the base-spec Lxi trim, all other variants will be offered with the option of an automatic gearbox. Also, there are six colour options available this time, namely Speedy Blue, Arctic White, Glistening Grey, Fire Red, Silky Silver, and Caffeine Brown.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Maruti Suzuki Celerio launched at Rs. 4.99 lakh: India's most fuel-efficient car

Maruti Suzuki Celerio launched at Rs. 4.99 lakh: India's most fuel-efficient car

Vazirani Shul: India's first hyper electric car to hit production in 2023

Vazirani Shul: India's first hyper electric car to hit production in 2023

M&M net soars to 1,432 cr on strong show in auto, farm biz

M&M net soars to 1,432 cr on strong show in auto, farm biz

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio India Launch LIVE Updates: India's most fuel-efficient car on its way

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio India Launch LIVE Updates: India's most fuel-efficient car on its way

New-gen Ford Ranger teased: Hints new Ford Endeavour's styling

New-gen Ford Ranger teased: Hints new Ford Endeavour's styling

Volkswagen T-Roc SUV sold out for 2021: Bookings closed

Volkswagen T-Roc SUV sold out for 2021: Bookings closed

2021 MotoGP: Marc Marquez to miss finale in Valencia due to vision problems

2021 MotoGP: Marc Marquez to miss finale in Valencia due to vision problems

Skoda Slavia's interior sketches revealed: Gives a glimpse of features on offer

Skoda Slavia's interior sketches revealed: Gives a glimpse of features on offer

Battery Smart bags funding of $7 million: Plans to expand to Gurugram, Noida & Faridabad by FY22

Battery Smart bags funding of $7 million: Plans to expand to Gurugram, Noida & Faridabad by FY22

Hyundai Creta facelift leaked ahead of debut: Features radar-based safety system & more

Hyundai Creta facelift leaked ahead of debut: Features radar-based safety system & more

2021 Audi Q5 Facelift India launch on 23rd November: Bookings open

2021 Audi Q5 Facelift India launch on 23rd November: Bookings open

All-new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in works: New test mule spotted

All-new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in works: New test mule spotted

New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio India launch tomorrow: What to expect

New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio India launch tomorrow: What to expect

Yamaha YZF-R9 trademarked in India: MT-09 based supersport on its way?

Yamaha YZF-R9 trademarked in India: MT-09 based supersport on its way?

Installation of private EV chargers in Delhi to cost Rs 2,500 after subsidy

Installation of private EV chargers in Delhi to cost Rs 2,500 after subsidy

Hyundai goes "Beyond Mobility" with its new campaign: Focussing on innovation, sustainability & intelligent technology

Hyundai goes "Beyond Mobility" with its new campaign: Focussing on innovation, sustainability & intelligent technology

Zypp Electric building India's first EV D2C business: Eyeing 1 lakh strong EV fleet by 2023

Zypp Electric building India's first EV D2C business: Eyeing 1 lakh strong EV fleet by 2023

Honda's new mid-size concept SUV to be unveiled on 11th November: Coming to India?

Honda's new mid-size concept SUV to be unveiled on 11th November: Coming to India?

India Bike Week 2021 to be held at new venue this year: Dates announced

India Bike Week 2021 to be held at new venue this year: Dates announced

Indian Oil launches cleaner XtraGreen Diesel: Claims to increase fuel economy

Indian Oil launches cleaner XtraGreen Diesel: Claims to increase fuel economy