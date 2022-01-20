Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG vs Tata Tiago CNG: Price, specs, mileage, features & more

Here is a detailed comparison of the new Tata Tiago CNG and Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG to ease out the confusion between the two.

Petrol prices have taken a huge leap in the last few years. The commodity now retails over Rs. 100 for a litre in the larger portion of the country. To evade the financial backlash, new car buyers are seen making a shift to CNG vehicles now. Resultantly, carmakers are also launching new products with the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit. The most recent introductions in this segment are the CNG iterations of the Tata Tiago and Maruti Suzuki Celerio. Since both of these hatchbacks are roughly in the same segment, here’s a detailed comparison of the two.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG vs Tata Tiago CNG: Price

The Tata Tiago CNG is available in all trims like its petrol counterpart, namely XE, XM, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ dual-tone. However, the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit is exclusive to the VXI trim on the Maruti Suzuki Celerio, which is priced at Rs. 6.58 lakh, ex-showroom. Prices for the Tiago CNG start from Rs. 6.09 lakh and go up to Rs. 7.64 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG vs Tata Tiago CNG: Specs

The Tata Tiago is a sizable offering from Tata Motors. It measures 3,765 mm in length, 1,677 mm in width, and 1,535 mm in height. The wheelbase is 2,400 mm, while the Tiago CNG has a ground clearance of 168 mm. Moreover, it weighs between 1,040-1,087 kg.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG Tata Tiago CNG Length 3,695 mm 3,765 mm Width 1,655 mm 1,677 mm Height 1,555 mm 1,535 mm Wheelbase 2,435 mm 2,400 mm Ground clearance 170 mm 168 mm Weight 905 kg 1,040-1,087 kg

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is now based on the Heartect architecture. Thus, it is now 3,695 mm long, 1,655 mm wide, and 1,555 mm long. The Celerio has a wheelbase of 2,435 mm, while it tips the scale at 905 kg. The ground clearance of the Celerio CNG is 170 mm.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG vs Tata Tiago CNG: Engine & mileage

The Tiago gets a bigger and more powerful motor of the two. It sports the 1.2L Revotron motor like its petrol parallel, but it churns out a peak power output of 72 Hp and 95 Nm of max torque. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed MT only.

Talking of the Celerio, it features a 1.0L motor under its hood. In the CNG guise, it belts out a rated power output of 56.7 Hp and max torque of 82 Nm. The Celerio also gets a manual gearbox in its CNG trim.

Interestingly, both cars come with 60L CNG tanks. However, the Celerio boasts a claimed mileage of 35.60 km/kg, while the Tiago returns a claimed figure of 26.49 km/kg.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG Tata Tiago CNG Displacement 1.0L 1.2L Power 56.7 Hp 72 Hp Torque 82 Nm 95 Nm Gearbox 5-speed MT 5-speed MT CNG tank capacity 60 litres 60 litres Mileage 35.60 km/kg 26.94 km/kg

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG vs Tata Tiago CNG: Features

Since Maruti Suzuki is offering the Celerio CNG in the VXI trim only, it does miss out on a host of features, which are available on the top-spec petrol variant. The Celerio CNG, however, comes with necessary equipment on board, like power steering, manual AC, front & rear power windows, power-adjustable ORVMs, dual-front airbags, reverse parking sensors, ABS with EBD and more. However, it misses out on an infotainment unit.

The Tiago CNG, on the other hand, comes equipped with projector headlamps, LED DRLs, powered ORVMs, reverse camera, rear defogger, ABS with EBD, corner stability control, climate control, power steering, digital instrument cluster, cooled glovebox, height-adjustable driver seat, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with 8-speaker sound system.