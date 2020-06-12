Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG BS6 model is the seventh car in the company's line-up and while the features stay the same as the BS4 version, the fuel efficiency has dropped a bit.

By:Updated: Jun 12, 2020 6:15 PM

BS6 CNG cars under Rs 6 lakh: Maruti suzuki WagonR, maruti Alto, hyundai santro, Maruti Eeco, maruti celerio

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Celerio CNG BS6 in India. This is the brand’s second launch post starting production. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG BS6 price in India is Rs 5.60 lakh for the VXi while the VXi (O) is for Rs 7,900 more, ex-showroom. These prices have gone up from the BS4 model by a good Rs 30,000. Over the regular petrol Celerio, the CNG BS6 costs Rs Rs 80,000 more. There is also the Maruti Suzuki Celerio Tour H2 that is priced at Rs 5.36 lakh and comes with a driver airbag as well as ABS with EBD. Maruti says that this is their seventh BS6 CNG product in the Indian market. The others include the Maruti Alto, WagonR, Ertiga, Eeco, Dzire Tour and Super Carry. All these cars, like the Celerio CNG, come with a factory-fitted CNG kit as well as a warranty. Bookings for the Celerio CNG BS6 have started now.

Also Read Affordable BS6 CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

There is no change in the power and torque of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG BS6. It comes with a 998cc engine that pumps out 67hp of power and 90Nm when running on petrol while on CNG, it makes 59hp/78Nm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed manual transmission only. Maruti, unfortunately, doesn’t ship the CNG with an automatic option while the petrol-only model gets an AMT. The claimed mileage of the Celerio BS6 CNG has gone down. While it was in the region of 32km/kg earlier, the figure has dropped to 30.47km/kg.

Maruti Suzuki says that the Government of India is trying to increase the number of outlets for CNG. 56 per cent new CNG stations were added last year. The total number of CNG pumps right now stands at 477. Maruti had recently shared a release on how they have managed to move more than one million factory-fitted CNG cars in India.

Also Read Maruti Suzuki sells one lakh CNG cars

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Buyback offers on Toyota Glanza, Yaris: Finance schemes announced for June 2020

Buyback offers on Toyota Glanza, Yaris: Finance schemes announced for June 2020

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos comparison: Which to buy? Features, EX vs HTK and more

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos comparison: Which to buy? Features, EX vs HTK and more

Mahindra offering special discounts for COVID workers on Scorpio, Bolero: Here's how much

Mahindra offering special discounts for COVID workers on Scorpio, Bolero: Here's how much

Exclusive: Mitsubishi planning new India innings with Creta, Fortuner rivals from Jamshedpur!

Exclusive: Mitsubishi planning new India innings with Creta, Fortuner rivals from Jamshedpur!

New-Gen Mahindra Thar launch in October: Two new models in the works

New-Gen Mahindra Thar launch in October: Two new models in the works

RR Global to launch made-in-India electric two-wheelers under BGauss brand name

RR Global to launch made-in-India electric two-wheelers under BGauss brand name

Triumph T100 Black and T120 Black launched in India: Prices start at Rs 8.87 lakh

Triumph T100 Black and T120 Black launched in India: Prices start at Rs 8.87 lakh

Video: Auto-rickshaw racing where crashing is normal will leave you stunned

Video: Auto-rickshaw racing where crashing is normal will leave you stunned

Tata AutoComp signs MoU with Tellus Power Green to install electric vehicle charging stations

Tata AutoComp signs MoU with Tellus Power Green to install electric vehicle charging stations

Kia introduces new UVO Connect 'Phase II' features: Last-mile navigation, valet parking mode & more

Kia introduces new UVO Connect 'Phase II' features: Last-mile navigation, valet parking mode & more

Ford, Volkswagen finalise joint venture: Ford to build electric cars based on VW's MEB platform

Ford, Volkswagen finalise joint venture: Ford to build electric cars based on VW's MEB platform

Boycotting Chinese automotive imports is like destroying your house to kill the rat: Magenta Power

Boycotting Chinese automotive imports is like destroying your house to kill the rat: Magenta Power

Triumph Bonneville T100 Black, T120 Black India launch tomorrow: Special editions with these key highlights!

Triumph Bonneville T100 Black, T120 Black India launch tomorrow: Special editions with these key highlights!

Pay your Toyota car service cost in EMIs: Official Whatsapp account introduced for faster problem solving

Pay your Toyota car service cost in EMIs: Official Whatsapp account introduced for faster problem solving

All-new BMW X6 launched: Audi Q8, Lexus RX rival priced at Rs 95 lakh

All-new BMW X6 launched: Audi Q8, Lexus RX rival priced at Rs 95 lakh

Another price hike! Bajaj CT110 gets costlier in India by this much: New variant wise figures listed

Another price hike! Bajaj CT110 gets costlier in India by this much: New variant wise figures listed

Buy a new Honda City at Rs 999/lakh EMIs: New finance schemes announced

Buy a new Honda City at Rs 999/lakh EMIs: New finance schemes announced

Uber announces hourly rentals in 17 cities: Price, duration explained

Uber announces hourly rentals in 17 cities: Price, duration explained

MakeMyTrip partners with Meru for sanitised airport cabs with barrier sheet in cabin

MakeMyTrip partners with Meru for sanitised airport cabs with barrier sheet in cabin