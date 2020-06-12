Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG BS6 model is the seventh car in the company's line-up and while the features stay the same as the BS4 version, the fuel efficiency has dropped a bit.

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Celerio CNG BS6 in India. This is the brand’s second launch post starting production. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG BS6 price in India is Rs 5.60 lakh for the VXi while the VXi (O) is for Rs 7,900 more, ex-showroom. These prices have gone up from the BS4 model by a good Rs 30,000. Over the regular petrol Celerio, the CNG BS6 costs Rs Rs 80,000 more. There is also the Maruti Suzuki Celerio Tour H2 that is priced at Rs 5.36 lakh and comes with a driver airbag as well as ABS with EBD. Maruti says that this is their seventh BS6 CNG product in the Indian market. The others include the Maruti Alto, WagonR, Ertiga, Eeco, Dzire Tour and Super Carry. All these cars, like the Celerio CNG, come with a factory-fitted CNG kit as well as a warranty. Bookings for the Celerio CNG BS6 have started now.

There is no change in the power and torque of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG BS6. It comes with a 998cc engine that pumps out 67hp of power and 90Nm when running on petrol while on CNG, it makes 59hp/78Nm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed manual transmission only. Maruti, unfortunately, doesn’t ship the CNG with an automatic option while the petrol-only model gets an AMT. The claimed mileage of the Celerio BS6 CNG has gone down. While it was in the region of 32km/kg earlier, the figure has dropped to 30.47km/kg.

Maruti Suzuki says that the Government of India is trying to increase the number of outlets for CNG. 56 per cent new CNG stations were added last year. The total number of CNG pumps right now stands at 477. Maruti had recently shared a release on how they have managed to move more than one million factory-fitted CNG cars in India.

