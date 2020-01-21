Maruti Suzuki Celerio BS6 launched: Here is how much more you pay for the car

Maruti Suzuki has launched the final of its Arena cars that was left to go through the BS-VI gamut - the Celerio. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio BS-VI is priced between Rs 4.41 lakh - Rs 5.67 lakh, ex-showroom. This price is roughly Rs 15,000 over the BS-IV version. The Celerio is still available with petrol-only versions. The diesel was discontinued in 2016. Maruti Suzuki though has kept the CNG versions BS-IV compliant. It looks like the BS-VI transition for the CNG will happen closer to the April 1 deadline.

Like other Maruti models, the power and torque of the BS-VI Celerio stays the same - 67hp/90Nm. A 5-speed manual or AMT are offered with the Celerio petrol. The claimed mileage has gone down. It is now 21.63kmpl as compared to the 23.10kmpl earlier. Maruti says that the real world mileage isn't affected though. Neither does the service interval or costs increase.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There are no changes in the features or the way the car looks. Equipment-wise, the Celerio boasts dual airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors as standard. It still doesn't get a touchscreen infotainment system or even a reverse camera. Maruti offers a more funky version of the Celerio, the Celerio X. This model has cosmetic updates but it seems that Maruti will introduce the BS-VI heart in it at a later stage. Not only this, given the low sales numbers, it could also be axed when the new norms kick in. Speaking of which, Maruti has now unveiled the Futuro-e concept. This model is an electric vehicle that portrays the coupe language that will be adopted by Maruti Suzuki. It will be on display with other Maruti models at the 2020 Auto Expo.

In other news, Maruti Suzuki also got its van, the Eeco updated to meet BS-VI standards. The Eeco has a 1.2-litre engine that puts out 98Nm. The claimed mileage is 16.11kmpl.