Maruti Suzuki Celerio achieves 1 lakh unit sales in FY2018-19: 4.7 lakh units sold till date

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Friday said its compact car Celerio sold 1,03,734 units in 2018-19, joining the club of company's models with sales of more than one lakh units in a year. The model has cumulatively sold 4.7 lakh units since its launch in 2014, MSI said in a statement. The sales of the model grew by 10 per cent in 2018-19, it added. Celerio was "the first car to democratise the two-pedal (auto gear shift) technology and the recent upgrade in its safety features has significantly enhanced its appeal as the perfect city car", MSI Senior Executive Director - Marketing and Sales R S Kalsi said.

Celerio's 1-litre petrol engine delivers a fuel efficiency of 23.1 km/ltr for both Auto Gear Shift (AGS) and the manual transmission variants. The factory-fitted CNG Celerio offers a fuel-efficiency of 31.76 km/kg, MSI said. The other Maruti Suzuki cars in the club of over one lakh annual sales include Vitara Brezza, Dzire, Baleno, Swift, WagonR and Alto.

Subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews!