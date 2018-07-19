Maruti Suzuki cars to use Ecstar oil and coolants: How this move will help cut down CO2 emissions

Maruti Suzuki has introduced its Ecstar global range of lubricants, coolants and other car care products and is now available across all the Maruti Suzuki Arena workshops. The Ecstar brand of oil was already on sale at NEXA service workshops. The company has also launched the new range of engine oil 0W16 and claims that this new oil will help to reduce friction in an engine and help in reducing the CO2 emissions and returning a superior fuel efficiency.

Ecstar was first introduced around 10 months back and as per Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki it has proven to be a 'successful formula'. He further commented, "to ensure optimum performance of Maruti Suzuki cars, we are

now extending Ecstar portfolio to Arena dealership. Ecstar oil is a powerful lubricant that not only enhances the performance of vehicles but its optimal lubricant formulation also offers outstanding engine protection, which results in a long life of the engine and improved fuel efficiency.”

The new oil in the Ecstar 0W16 has low viscosity to ensure engine durability. The engine oil has gone through over 20 tests with over 8,000 hours at the engine level and 1,60,000 kms of vehicle level testing to qualify for the Ecstar brand says Maruti Suzuki. Ecstar is pomoted by Suzuki Motor Corporation and is already on sale in Europe, USA, Australia, Mexico and several other countries in South East Asia.

"Lubricants and chemicals play a very important role in enhancing the performance of cars. In addition, their optimal use minimizes wear and tear and enhances the longevity of our vehicles. To meet these aspirations, we introduce a range of Ecstar lubricants and chemicals" added Ayukawa.

The Ecstar range includes a range of oils, coolants, injector cleaner, automatic transmission oil, car care products, and screen wash for the cars. The company is also confident about adding more Ecstar products in India going forward.